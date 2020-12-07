PlusFinancial Times
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In November 2020: Only Maruti Ertiga Records Sales Growth

The auto industry registered a 9 percent growth in November, but car sales haven't been all that great. In fact, sales of nine of the 10 best-selling cars dropped during the month from October. Check out the latest list

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 01:24 PM IST
While the auto industry as a whole has grown 9 percent, individual car sales has taken a beating. As for the top-10 chart this time around, the only car to witness a sales growth is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
While the auto industry has grown 9 percent, car sales, in particular, have taken a beating. In November, sales of only Maruti Suzuki Ertiga grew over October. Sales of all other auto majors that figured in the top 10 best-selling cars list for November, contracted from last month. 
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 9,557 | Like we mentioned above, the only car to have done better in terms of sales. Selling 9,557 units as compared to 7,748 units last month, the Eritga has also managed to make it to the top-10 list.
Hyundai i10 Grand | 10,936 | Recording 10,936 sales, the Hyundai i10 Grand has seen a fall of 21 percent from October’s 14,003 number. On a year-on-year basis, however, this number is up 7 percent.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco | 11,183 | The Maruti Suzuki Eeco remains in the same position as October’s charts. It does however record a fall of 16 percent from last month’s 13,309 number.
Kia Sonet | 11,417 | The Kia Sonet has recorded just a minor fall of 3 percent. But the compact SUV has managed to climb from its 10th place last month to seventh now.
Hyundai Creta | 12,017 | The Hyundai Creta manages to stay in its fifth position as last month but has recorded a fall of 14 percent from October’s 14,023 units.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 13,536 | Maruti Suzuki still manages to dominate the chart in the top-5 spots starting with the Dzire. The sedan has recorded a fall of 23 percent from October’s 17,675 number.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | 15,321 | With 15,321 units sold in November, the Alto has recorded a fall of 14 percent from Ocotber’s 17,850 number
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 16,256 | And then we have the WagonR which shows a fall of 13 percent from October’s 18,703 units sold.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 17,872 | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno manages to hold on to its second position despite the 18 percent fall from October’s 21,971 sales figure.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | 18,498 | And at the top of the list again is the Maruti Suzuki Swift recording 18,498 sales. This is a fall of 25 percent from October 24,589 number.
TAGS: #Auto #Hyundai #Kia #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #Technology
Dec 7, 2020 01:24 pm

