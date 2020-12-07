Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In November 2020: Only Maruti Ertiga Records Sales Growth

While the auto industry has grown 9 percent, car sales, in particular, have taken a beating. In November, sales of only Maruti Suzuki Ertiga grew over October. Sales of all other auto majors that figured in the top 10 best-selling cars list for November, contracted from last month.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 9,557 | As mentioned above, this was the only car to have done better in terms of sales. Selling 9,557 units as compared to 7,748 units last month, the Eritga managed to make it to the top-10 list.

Hyundai i10 Grand | 10,936 | At 10,936 units, sales of the Hyundai i10 Grand dropped 21 percent from October’s 14,003 number. On a year-on-year basis, however, it jumped 7 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco | 11,183 | The Maruti Suzuki Eeco remained in the same position as in October. It did, however, record a fall of 16 percent from last month’s sales of 13,309 units.

Kia Sonet | 11,417 | The Kia Sonet recorded just a minor fall of 3 percent over last month. But the compact SUV has managed to climb to the 7th position on best-selling cars list from 10th place it held last month.

Hyundai Creta | 12,017 | The Hyundai Creta managed to retain the fifth position but recorded a 14 percent fall in numbers of units sold from October’s 14,023.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 13,536 | Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the chart in the top-5 spots starting with the Dzire. The sedan recorded a fall of 23 percent from October’s 17,675 number.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | 15,321 | With 15,321 units sold in November, the Alto recorded a 14 percent fall from October's 17,850 number

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 16,256 | And then we have the WagonR which fell 13 percent from October’s 18,703 units sold.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 17,872 | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno held on to the second position despite an 18 percent fall from October’s sales of 21,971 units.