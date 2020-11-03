Top-10 best-selling cars for October: Maruti Suzuki leads, Kia Sonet makes dynamic entry

The top-10 cars in October have managed to contribute to about 50 percent of the total passenger car sales with Maruti Suzuki leading the in a massive way. Here are the top-10 selling cars for October.
Another month goes by and sales in the auto industry have gone higher still. The ongoing festive season is also contributing to this as is the pent up demand from the lockdown. The top-10 cars in October have managed to contribute to about 50 percent of the total passenger car sales with Maruti Suzuki leading the in a massive way. Here are the top-10 selling cars for the month of October.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | With a total sale of 24,589 units, the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to lead the charge growing about 27 percent from October last year.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, too, retains its spot in second place with a sales number of 21,971 units. This is a growth of about 35 percent over last year’s 16,237 sales number.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | The Maruti Suzuki WagonR on the other hand managed to secure third place this time over last month’s Alto with a total sale of 18,703 units. This is also a growth of 30 percent from October, 2019.
Maruti Suzuki Alto| The Alto managed to sell 17,850 units, dropping in sales from last month’s 18,246 units. Year-on-year, too, sales have dropped but not by a significant margin.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire on the other hand sees decent growth from September’s 13,988 sales figure to 17,675 units in October. On a yearly basis however, this is still a drop of 10 percent.
Hyundai Creta | Hyundai best-selling car remains their best selling car with total sales standing at 14,023 units. This is also a massive 93 percent jump over October, 2019’s 7,269 units.
Hyundai Grand i10 | Next comes in the Hyundai Grand i10 with total sales at 14,003, a growth of 42 percent over 9,873 units in October last year.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco | Maruti Suzuki’s Eeco has dropped from the September’s seventh place making sales of 13,309 units. This is still a 33 percent growth on a yearly basis.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | The Vitara Brezza finally makes it to the charts with a sales figure of 12,087 units. This is a growth of 18 percent over October last year.
Kia Sonet | And finally, the newest contender in the market, the Kia Sonet has taken the country by storm. Barging in on tenth place, Kia sold 11,721 units of the Sonet in month of October.
