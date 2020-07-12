This is Tesla's Cybertruck - a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla is yet to make inroads into India and it is perhaps closer than ever to that reality given how India is approaching going electric. The Cybertruck’s top variant costs just below $70,000 (approximately Rs 50.17 lakh) and the base/entry variant costs $39,990 (Rs 28.67 lakh). The Cybertruck will be launched globally in late 2021. We don't know if Coronavirus pandemic affects that timeline but this is what the latest is on its launch. Also, we don’t expect to see it on Indian roads soon but one can’t ever be sure about what Elon Musk can do. (Image Source: Tesla.com)