Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Venue and Renault Triber: Cars whose prices have been hiked recently

While the festive season has begun, there have been a few price hikes before sales and offers were announced. Here is a list of cars whose prices have been revised over the past three months.

Moneycontrol News
There is no doubt that sales have been picking up ever since lockdown restrictions were eased. This has also lead to auto manufacturers raising prices on some of their cars, to make up for lost sales as well as the upgrade to the new emission norms. Now, while the festive season has begun, there have been a few price hikes before sales and offers were announced. Here is a list of cars whose prices have been revised over the past three months.

Hyundai Venue | Hyundai India has hiked prices on a number of their cars, the most recent being the hike on the Venue. The SUV now starts at Rs 6.75 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV | The Tata Nexon EV has been doing fairly well. A really good choice in the EV segment when it comes to price, the Nexon EV’s higher variants got a spike of Rs 26,000. The base price, however, remains the same.

Renault Triber | Prices for the Renault Triber have been hiked for the third time since its launch. Now priced at Rs 5.12 lakh, price went up by Rs 13,000.

Ford Endeavour | Ford as well hiked prices of some its cars. Most notable of which will probably be the Endeavour with a whopping Rs 1.2 lakh increase.

BMW | BMW, too, recently announced that prices of its cars will be hiked come November 1.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #Hyundai #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology

