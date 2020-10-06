Seven electric cars that can go upto 470 kilometres on a single charge

Surely, but steadily, electric transportation is gaining momentum. While there is a wealth of electric options out in the world, only a few electric cars are available in India. Moneycontrol News Surely, but steadily, electric transportation is gaining momentum. While there is a wealth of electric options out in the world, only a few electric cars are available in India. Here is a list of the ones that are available as well as the upcoming EVs. Mahindra eVerito | Rs 9.12 lakh | Probably one of the lesser known cars out there, but currently also the oldest EV in India, the Mahindra everito didn’t take off all that well mainly due to its low powered motor and the fact that it entered the EV game too early. Range stands at 181 km. Tata Tigor EV | Rs 9.57 lakh | Originally launched only for fleet owners, Tata Motors has just recently made the Tigor EV available for private customers as well. It gets 21.5 kWh battery pack and a range of 213 km, which may not be best-in-class, but it isn’t all that bad either. Tata Nexon EV | Rs 13.99 lakh | The Tata Nexon EV gets a fairly 30.2 kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor capable of 95 kW which is a healthy 129 PS of power. Along with this, the total range of the Tata Nexon stands at 312 km on a full charge. MG ZS EV | Rs 20 lakh | THE MG ZS made a big splash in the market when it entered India. Powered by a 44.5 kWh battery pack, it can do 340 km on a single charge. The electric motor is capable of about 142 PS of power. Hyundai Kona Electric | Rs 23.75 lakh | The Hyundai Kona Electric, too, entered the market just recently with its 39.2 kWh battery pack. However, even with this lower pack, the Kona is capable of delivering 452 km on a single charge. Mercedes Benz EQC | The Mercedes-Benz EQC is an upcoming electric car set for a launch on October 8, prices for the car will be revealed then, but we do know that it gets a massic 80 kWh battery pack capable of churning out 408 PS of power from the 2 all-electric motors. Range is claimed to be more than 450 km on a single charge. Jaguar I-Pace | While exact details are not yet know, the Jaguar I-Pace is still set for a launch this year. It gets a bigger 90 kWh battery pack capable of generating 394.5 PS of power and offers a range of 470 km on a single charge. First Published on Oct 6, 2020 03:32 pm