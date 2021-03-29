Rolls Royce unveils Bespoke Cullinan Black Badge for car enthusiasts Ben and Christine Sloss

Rolls Royce has just unveiled a new Bespoke Cullinan Black Badge built for car enthusiasts and racers, Ben and Christine Sloss. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)

To compliment their racing liveries, the Cullinan sports its own bespoke paint scheme with a unique exterior finish known as Pikes Peak Blue. Pikes Peak is one of the owners’ favourite races. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)

The next is the Forge Yellow hand painted onto the coachline, wheel centre pinstripes and break callipers. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)

It also gets its own custom two-tone Black Badge wheels and the classic silver on black ‘RR’ monogram. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)

Then there are the handcrafter blue leather seats with accent stitching in Forge Yellow. The rest of the cabin also gets Forge Yellow accents. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)

Over to the inside are personalised Black Badge treated plates with the owner’s names Benjamin on the driver’s side and Christine on the passenger’s side. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)