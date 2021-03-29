English
Rolls Royce unveils Bespoke Cullinan Black Badge for car enthusiasts Ben and Christine Sloss

To compliment their racing liveries, the Cullinan sports its own bespoke paint scheme with a unique exterior finish known as Pikes Peak Blue. Pikes Peak is one of the owners’ favourite races.

Moneycontrol News
March 29, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
Rolls Royce has just unveiled a new Bespoke Cullinan Black Badge built for car enthusiasts and racers, Ben and Christine Sloss. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
To compliment their racing liveries, the Cullinan sports its own bespoke paint scheme with a unique exterior finish known as Pikes Peak Blue. Pikes Peak is one of the owners’ favourite races. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
The next is the Forge Yellow hand painted onto the coachline, wheel centre pinstripes and break callipers. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
It also gets its own custom two-tone Black Badge wheels and the classic silver on black ‘RR’ monogram. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
Then there are the handcrafter blue leather seats with accent stitching in Forge Yellow. The rest of the cabin also gets Forge Yellow accents. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
Over to the inside are personalised Black Badge treated plates with the owner’s names Benjamin on the driver’s side and Christine on the passenger’s side. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
The Slosses’ new Cullinan Black Badge compliments another bespoke Rolls Royce created for the couple. The Dawn Black Badge is a drophead coupe in a reversed colourscheme. While the body is painted a bright yellow, the hood and coachline is finished in Pikes Peak Blue. (Image Source: Rolls Royce)
TAGS: #Auto #Rolls Royce Cullinan #Rolls-Royce #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Mar 29, 2021 01:41 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.