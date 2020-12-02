PlusFinancial Times
A look at Nissan Magnite -- the cheapest compact SUV in India

Nissan Magnite launched in India at Rs 4.99 lakh. Check out features, specifications and other details about the compact SUV
Swaraj Baggonkar
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:05 PM IST
The Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is an introductory price till December 31, 2020. The top-end version is priced at Rs 9.35 lakh. The starting price is a full Rs 1.72 lakh less than the nearest rival Kia Sonet which is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh. (Image: Nissan)
In all, there are four primary variants of the Magnite and two engine options. Three of the ten trims offered are in automatic transmission and the rest are manual transmission. The most affordable automatic variant is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh. (Image: Nissan)
Only one engine is on offer on the Nissan Magnite, which is in petrol but there is a turbo version too. On offer is a 1.0 litre, five-speed manual, naturally aspirated version generating 72ps of power while the turbocharged version generates a maximum power of 100ps (Image: Nissan)
The turbo manual is claimed to deliver a mileage of 20km/litre as against 18.75km/litre claimed for the naturally aspirated version. The automatic version claims to deliver 17.7km/litre. There will be four dual-tone colours on offer in addition to the four mono-tone colours.(Image: Nissan)
There is an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on offer in the higher variants which joins the first-in-class, 7-inch thin-film-transistor instrument screen in the Nissan Magnite. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan Magnite also features tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control, cruise control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution system, traction control, hill start assist, speed sensing door lock and central locking (Image: Nissan)
The features list includes a 360-degree camera set up, a first in the segment, which allows the occupants to get a view of the surroundings with the help of cameras. (Image: Nissan)
Alloy wheels, chrome door handles, in-built turn indicators in ORVMs, spoiler with LED, roof rails, chrome beltline, silver skid plates and side cladding make up the exteriors of the Magnite. .(Image: Nissan)
The interiors get steering mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, height adjustable seats, 10L glove box, rear armrest with cup holder, speaker system by JBL, wireless charger, ambient lighting. .(Image: Nissan)
Besides the Kia Sonet, the Nissan Magnite will compete against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Mahindra TUV300. .(Image: Nissan)
Swaraj Baggonkar
first published: Dec 2, 2020 01:05 pm

