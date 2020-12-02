PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

Nissan Magnite: Check how the compact SUV fares against top hatchbacks in India

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV firmly places itself in the territory of small hatchbacks, especially because of its aggressive pricing. Check out how it compares with hatchbacks
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 01:48 PM IST
The latest car to come out of Nissan’s stable, the Magnite compact SUV firmly places itself in the territory of small hatchbacks, especially because of its aggressive pricing. Starting at just Rs 4.99 lakh, the SUV does take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and a range of other cars but undercuts all them in favour of competition against hatchbacks. Here are some hatchbacks that are priced in the same range as the Magnite.
The latest car to come out of Nissan’s stable, the Nissan Magnite compact SUV firmly places itself in the territory of small hatchbacks, especially because of its aggressive pricing. Starting at just Rs 4.99 lakh, the SUV does take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and a range of other cars but undercuts all of them in terms of competition against hatchbacks. Here are some hatchbacks that are priced in the same range as the Nissan Magnite.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.51 lakh | The WagonR is Maruti Suzuki’s tall-boy car and while technically not an SUV, it does have the height to match.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.51 lakh | The WagonR is Maruti Suzuki’s tall-boy car and while technically not an SUV, it does have the height to match.
Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.64 lakh | The Hyundai Santro as well comes close to having SUV characteristics but only in the height department.
Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.64 lakh | The Hyundai Santro as well comes close to having SUV characteristics but only in the height department.
Tata Tiago | Rs 4.70 lakh | Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago as well takes on the likes of the Tiago.
Tata Tiago | Rs 4.70 lakh | Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago as well takes on the likes of the Magnite.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 4.90 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is probably the funkiest looking car here, more so than the Magnite. It does have a tall-boy stance and very SUV like features but is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh and is classified as a hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 4.90 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is probably the funkiest looking car here, more so than the Nissan Magnite. It does have a tall-boy stance and very SUV like features but is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh and is classified as a hatchback.
Renault Triber | Rs 5.12 lakh | The Renault Triber, on the other hand is classified as an MUV with seating for seven people. It may not be a true-blue hatchback, but its dimensions still run on the small side.
Renault Triber | Rs 5.12 lakh | The Renault Triber, on the other hand, is classified as a MUV with seating for seven people. It may not be a true-blue hatchback, but its dimensions still run on the small side.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.13 lakh | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is next line and is still priced higher than the Magnite.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.13 lakh | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is next in line and is still priced higher than the Nissan Magnite.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift, has been the best-selling car overall for a number of months now.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift, has been the best-selling car overall for a number of months now.
Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz has been taking competition to the recently launched i20. Maybe it’s time they consider something around the Magnite as well.
Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz has been taking competition to the recently launched i20. Maybe it’s time they consider something around the Nissan Magnite as well.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.70 lakh | The Baleno is again, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback. However, in terms of features, it can take on the Magnite, just not in space or pricing.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.70 lakh | The Baleno is again, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback. However, in terms of features, it can take on the Magnite, just not in space or pricing.
Volkswagen Polo | Rs 5.92 lakh | And finally, the Volkswagen Polo, with pricing that stands far higher than the Magnite.
Volkswagen Polo | Rs 5.92 lakh | And finally, the Volkswagen Polo, with pricing that stands far higher than the Nissan Magnite.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Nissan #Nissan Magnite #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Dec 2, 2020 01:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.