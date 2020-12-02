Nissan Magnite: Check how the compact SUV fares against top hatchbacks in India

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV firmly places itself in the territory of small hatchbacks, especially because of its aggressive pricing. Check out how it compares with hatchbacks

The latest car to come out of Nissan’s stable, the Nissan Magnite compact SUV firmly places itself in the territory of small hatchbacks, especially because of its aggressive pricing. Starting at just Rs 4.99 lakh, the SUV does take on the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and a range of other cars but undercuts all of them in terms of competition against hatchbacks. Here are some hatchbacks that are priced in the same range as the Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.51 lakh | The WagonR is Maruti Suzuki’s tall-boy car and while technically not an SUV, it does have the height to match.

Hyundai Santro | Rs 4.64 lakh | The Hyundai Santro as well comes close to having SUV characteristics but only in the height department.

Tata Tiago | Rs 4.70 lakh | Tata’s entry-level hatchback, the Tiago as well takes on the likes of the Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis | Rs 4.90 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is probably the funkiest looking car here, more so than the Nissan Magnite. It does have a tall-boy stance and very SUV like features but is priced at Rs 4.90 lakh and is classified as a hatchback.

Renault Triber | Rs 5.12 lakh | The Renault Triber, on the other hand, is classified as a MUV with seating for seven people. It may not be a true-blue hatchback, but its dimensions still run on the small side.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 5.13 lakh | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is next in line and is still priced higher than the Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Swift, has been the best-selling car overall for a number of months now.

Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz has been taking competition to the recently launched i20. Maybe it’s time they consider something around the Nissan Magnite as well.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.70 lakh | The Baleno is again, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback. However, in terms of features, it can take on the Magnite, just not in space or pricing.