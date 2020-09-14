Nine years of Lamborghini Aventador: A look at its journey as the 10,000th unit rolls out

Successor to the Murcielago, the 10,000th Lamborghini Aventador to be produced is the SVJ roadster complete in a grey and red paint scheme and a personalised interior finished in red and black. Moneycontrol News Back in 2011, Lamborghini showcased the Aventador at the Geneva Motor Show as the LP700-4 and now, slowly reaching its first decade in production, the 10,000th car has rolled off the manufacturing line. (Image source: Lamborghini) Successor to the Murcielago, the 10,000th Aventador to be produced is the SVJ roadster complete in a grey and red paint scheme and a personalised interior finished in red and black. (Image source: Lamborghini) The Aventador, being the flagship model of Lamborghini’s range, surprisingly hasn’t done as well as the Urus SUV or the Huracan. The Urus managed to sail pass the 10,000 unit mark in just two years whereas the Huracan has become the best-selling car from the company in just five years. (Image source: Lamborghini) The standard Aventador ever since its production has been expanded into more variants, namely S, Super Veloce and the SVJ, all of them in coupe form. The car also went on to become the baseline for other special editions such as the Centenario, Veneno SC18 Aston and the J Roadster. (Image source: Lamborghini) When it launched, the Aventador received a 6.5-litre V12 engine capable of churning out 700 horses mated to a 7-speed automatic single-clutch gearbox. (Image source: Lamborghini) It will soon be time for the Aventador to goodbye and Lamborghini has already confirmed a few details of its successor. For one, the car will be powered by a hybrid V12 powertrain as well as a new DCT automatic transmission. (Image source: Lamborghini) First Published on Sep 14, 2020 12:53 pm