New Volvo S60 review in pics: Just the right proportion of muscle and flair

The Volvo S60 sedan is on its way to India and we got to test drive it ahead of its launch. So, we do have a few things to say about it.

Design first. It looks good, pleasing to the eye. It is old-school handsome, with just the right proportions, muscle and flair. The “Thor’s hammer” headlamps are the first bit of design that speak to you, followed by the tapering waistline and greenhouse.

If anything, the S60 has dialled-up the testosterone just a tad bit, when compared to its predecessor, in a bid to stick-it to all the crossovers and SUVs that seem to be flooding the market. Big ups for Scandinavian design.

The S60 is available in T4 guise only, for the moment. This means a 2.0-litre, turbo-charged petrol motor putting out 190bhp. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and remains front-wheel driven.

Right from the word-go, this is a car that prioritises comfort over outright speed. The sort of power figure, however, isn’t to be scoffed at, because the S60 does enjoy speed. It is just that its dynamism will always be its second most enjoyable attribute, because you’ll be just so grateful for the way it rides. Volvo has absolutely nailed the suspension setup, and that’s a key differentiator for a car in its class.

It is softly sprung enough to eat-up the horrors offered to it from our patchwork road surfaces, on a continuous basis. And it continues to drive on, completely nonplussed. The engine is quiet, refined and unobtrusive in a typically Volvo way. Even the “ding” of the speed limit indicator, is a gentle one.

If you’ve taken a peek into the interiors of the XC90, V90 Cross Country or any other Volvo, the S60’s interiors will feel familiar. A large, 12.3-inch portrait touchscreen unit breaks up the dash.

It is a tactile and legible unit, if not the most subtle one. What it takes away in terms of aesthetics, it makes up in sheer usability. If there is anything that takes some time to figure out, it is the car’s own SatNav display. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both available, and the wireless charging tray is placed in a way that makes the phone easily accessible.

Safety being the brand’s USP, the front seats are whiplash resistant, in the event that your car is rear-ended, they have automatic pre-tensioners, should the car’s electronic systems consider a collision imminent. The car is even designed to contact emergency services immediately.

And while Volvo isn’t going to deploy the full gamut of its autonomous tech, the T4 Inscription trim does get automatic brake mitigation and lane assist, both of which can be turned off using the dash-mounted infotainment screen.