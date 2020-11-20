PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes Maybach S-Class unveiled; here's a look at some of the key features

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is expected to be launched in late 2021

Moneycontrol News
Mercedes unveiled the all new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class on November 19. With the new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, the company is emphasising the progressive, modern approach of its exclusive product portfolio. (Image: daimler.com)

Mercedes-Maybach is a byword for luxury that constantly reinvents itself. On the basis of a historically evolved understanding of luxury and superlative quality, Mercedes-Maybach has always redefined the luxury of the future. (Image: daimler.com)

When fully equipped, and if PRE-SAFE Impulse Side and the beltbags are included, the interior of the Mercedes-Maybach has a total of 18 airbags. The ultimate luxurious car is expected to arrive in market in late 2021. (Image: daimler.com)

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class - length/width/height: 5469/1921/1510 millimetres -is a classic three-box saloon. Distinguishing features at the front include the distinctive bonnet with a chromed fin and the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille. (Image: daimler.com)

Up to five display screens are available. As standard, it gets a 12.8-inch OLED central display as a high-tech control centre. A 12.3-inch 3D driver display with three-dimensional representation of other road users and pronounced depth and shade effects is available on request. (Image: daimler.com)

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is particularly suitable for chauffeured driving. The 18 cm longer wheelbase compared to the long variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class entirely benefits the rear. (Image: daimler.com)

The new luxury saloon further enhances the very good NVH (noise, vibrations, harshness) performance of the new S Class generation. (Image: daimler.com)

The active ambience lighting has a total of 253 LEDs. To ensure cabin silence, audio signals of the active road noise compensation work in quick-time to reach occupants' ears within about three milliseconds to overlay road noise the vehicle generates. (Image: daimler.com)

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 02:48 pm

