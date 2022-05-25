Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG Concept showcases future all-electric performance cars

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Mercedes-Benz’s performance arm AMG has finally showcased the Vision AMG Concept, the teaser of which was revealed on May 10. Mercedes has showcased a number of Vision concepts cars with each passing year and the latest one to come around was the EQXX Concept. The Vision AMG Concept on the other hand is an even more futuristic car complete with a four-door coupe design that serves as a prelude to AMG cars from Mercedes’ stables. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)A study in design the Vision AMG Concept was unveiled with the help of Formula 1 racers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The car introduced the all-new AMG.EA electric platform that all future performance cars from Affalterbach will use. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)Let’s begin with styling. The Vision AMG Concept has a minimalist look with singular Alubeam silver paint scheme covering almost all of the car, including the windows and rear windshield. The headlamps of the car give way to three-point setup joined together by an LED strip that runs the width of the car. The strip itself can display a number of animations from a welcome signature to a solid light band. Look lower and a familiar Panamericana grille makes itself known. Being an EV, however, the lit-up lines don’t hide any openings or intakes and is in fact integrated into the front of the car. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)A view from the side showcases more of the car’s sporty nature. The hood is a short affair starting from the headlamps to the steeply raked A pillar allowing for a very aerodynamic and low-slung appearance. This line almost melds into the roof which itself flows into the tail section of the car. The wheels themselves are pulled to the extremes of the Vision AMG. Have a closer look at these and you will see a similarity to the company W13 2022 F1 racecar. Towards the bottom, you get your first splash of colour with a teal accent line that runs all the way to the rear and over the tail lamps. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)This is a good segue to the rear, actually. Sitting just above the diffuser, six cylinders form the tail lamps in such way that it mimics exhaust pipes or even a jet plane’s afterburner. The C-pillar melds into the active rear wing making for a very aerodynamically optimised rear section. The rear wing itself hasn’t been pictured open, but below that sits the AMG lettering in black. A red light bar is also featured here which makes the car look wider. In total, the Vision AMG sits at 5,100 mm in length, only marginally longer than the Mercedes-AMG GT 4MATIC 4-door. The wheelbase measures 3,000 mm. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)As for the interiors, the cabin sits well within the frame but unlike the company’s EVA platform, the AMG-EA platform does not have a flat floor. Instead, some battery elements are made to be housed under the rear seat allowing for footwells for the rear passengers. This, in essence, should allow for better space and comfort inside, especially for the rear passengers. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)Sadly, Mercedes hasn’t shared any details on the power figures of the Vision AMG. What we do know, however, is that the entire drivetrain parts have been designed from scratch along with the AMG.EA platform. Mercedes says the car will run on a high-performance high-voltage battery pack. This in turn will power equally powerful axial flux motors that have been developed by Mercedes-Benz’s wholly owned subsidiary YASA. For context, the axial flux motors were first introduced on the EQXX concept. That car along with its 100 kWh battery pack managed to cover 1,000 km on a single charge. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)According to the company the motors will be a lot more powerful than conventional electric motors. Thanks to the platform, a range of different setups will be possible including single- and dual-motor setups and full torque vectoring functionality with Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)“The Vision AMG shows in spectacular style what electrification could look like at Mercedes-AMG, while staying true to the brand aesthetic. The study’s extreme proportions create fascination and passion for performance – that’s what AMG is all about. The Vision AMG is an impressive embodiment of the brand’s dual polarity – the interplay of beauty and the extraordinary. At the same time, elements from the future, such as the light signatures with the illuminated high-tech grille, underscore the progressive evolution of our design language of Sensual Purity,” says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With its contrasting modern surfacing and radical proportions, this car showcases the next design step, building on the VISION EQXX and moving further towards performance luxury. The seamless flow of beautifully formed surfaces and the monolithic sculpture complete the powerful aesthetic of the Vision AMG. The result is an electric supercar, a style icon that stimulates desire – and that’s exactly what sets a luxury sports car apart.” (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)As mentioned earlier, the Mercedes-Benz Vision AMG is a study in design. While we won’t get to see this car actually grace our streets, if we believe Mercedes, the production performance car scheduled for 2025 will be based on this Vision. What wea are truly excited for is the new drivetrain. The EQXX is capable of 1,000 km in range. If the motors and battery pack is as powerful as the German automaker claims it to be, we will get to see some very, very fast cars. (Image: Mercedes-benz.com)