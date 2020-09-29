Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB unveiled at Beijing Motor Show; everything you need to know

The E-Class LWB is sold mainly in Indian and Chinese markets which means the LWB will be making its way to Indian shores as well. Moneycontrol News The Beijing Motor Show is on in full swing and Mercedes-Benz decided to unveil the long wheelbase version of the facelifted E Class luxury sedan. The E-Class LWB is sold mainly in Indian and Chinese markets which means the LWB will be making its way to Indian shores as well. The E-Class LWB, as the name suggests, gets a wheelbase which has been extended by 140 mm allowing for more cabin space and hence more room for the rear passengers. This makes sense as the E-Class will primarily be used as a chauffeur-driven car. It gets the new bumper design, new LED headlamps, a new three-slat chrome grille at the front while the rear gets wrap-around LED tail lamps, a tweaked boot lid and a refreshed bumper. There is also a mesh grille pattern available on the sportier version of the car. Powering the E-Class LWB will be the same engine options as are available currently on the E-Class. This is currently available in four variants – Expression (E 200 and E 200d), Exclusive (E 200 and E 200d), Elite (350d) and E-Class All-Terrain. As for the interiors, these have taken a step-up as well. Leg-room in the back has increased, while a new centre touchscreen console has been added for rear passengers along with two USB ports. Earlier in the year, Santosh Iyer - Vice President of sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt. Ltd confirmed that the facelifted E-Class would come to India by 2021. While we will have to wait and watch for the pricing, a slight premium over the current-gen E-Class is expected. First Published on Sep 29, 2020 01:54 pm