Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze or Hyundai Verna: Which car tops the list of 10 highest-selling sedans in September?

Here’s a list of the 10 best-selling sedans in the month of September.

Moneycontrol News
When looking at the overall four-wheeler segment in India, hatchbacks and SUVs have been the ones doing well. While hatchbacks are favoured for the prices, SUVs are the big car of choice for many people. Sedans, on the other hand, haven’t been enjoying as much favour. Here’s a list of the best-selling sedans in the month of September.

Toyota Yaris | Rs 8.75 lakh | And finally, with a sale of just 377 units, Toyota Yaris comes in last.

Ford Aspire | Rs 6.09 lakh | With 539 units of the Ford Aspire being sold in September, it stands in ninth place.

Skoda Rapid | Rs 7.49 lakh | The Skoda Rapid was launched just a few months back and just recently received an automatic gearbox as well. Skoda managed to sell 907 units of the Rapid.

Tata Tigor | Rs 5.39 lakh | Next is the Tata Tigor with sales of 1,406 units in September.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | Rs 8.31 lakh | Maruti Suzuki Ciaz aalso makes it to this list with sale of 1,534 units in September.

Hyundai Verna | Hyundai’s second car to make the list is the Verna with sales of 2,228 units.

Honda City | Rs 9.29 lakh| The second Honda car to make it to the list is the City. The City just recently got a new fifth-gen sedan but the both are still available. 2,709 units were sold in September.

Hyundai Aura | Rs 5.85 lakh | Hyundai managed to sell 3,882 units of the Aura bringing it in third place for the month of September.

Honda Amaze | Rs 6.17 lakh | Coming in a distant second is the Honda Amaze with sale of 5,416 units in September.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Rs 5.89 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only sedan on this list to make it to the top-10 selling cars of September. With sales of 13,988 units, the Dzire stands far above the rest of the sedans.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Auto #Ford #Honda #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Skoda #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology #Toyota

