Lockdown launches | Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type and other cars that went on sale in past two months

Here's a list of more car launches that took place over the lockdown period. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 We already put out a list of most of the cars that launched during the lockdown, but obviously that’s not all. And, while it is surprising that so many vehicles were released, there is frankly no other option but for manufacturers to opt for digital launches rather than usual fanfare that comes along. Here is another list of what launched during the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown. 2/9 Toyota Camry | Rs 37.88 lakh | Toyota launched the Camry hybrid in India in only one fully loaded variant. Priced at Rs 37.88 lakh and while there are no changers visually, the 2.5-litre engine has been upgraded to meet the new norms. It is paired to an electric motor and the combined output stands at 221 PS. The car gets all the features you can expect including touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, three-zone climate control, adjustable rear seats, front seats with lumbar support and a sun roof. Safety too, is top of the line with nine airbags, rain sensing wipers and tyre pressure monitoring system among others. 3/9 Mahindra XUV500 | Rs 13.20 lakh | Now while the XUV500 has been upgraded to the current emission norms, there is a new variant expected to launch soon. The current model gets the same 2.2-litre engine upgraded to meet the BS-VI emission standards. Features continue to be carried forward from the previous model. The next-gen XUV500 is expected to be inspired by the recently showcased Funster concept. It will also get a whole host of tech updates and the new mStallion petrol engine recently developed by the company. 4/9 Mahindra Scorpio | Rs 12.40 lakh | As with the XUV500, the Scorpio doesn’t see any changes to the car’s exterior. The interior, too, remains the same. Powering the Scorpio however is a BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk engine producing 140 PS and 320 Nm of torque. 5/9 Porsche 911 Turbo S| Rs 3.08 crore | Porsche recently announced the commencement of the bookings for the new 911 Turbo S. While the launch is yet to happen, it helps that the prices have already been announced. The Turbo S is powered by a 3.8-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine that churns out 659 PS of power and 800 Nm of torque. An 8-speed dual-clutch transmission comes in as standard powering the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. 6/9 MG Hector Diesel | Rs 13.88 lakh | Right towards the start of the lockdown period in India, MG went ahead and launched the BS-VI compliant diesel variant of the Hector. The new car obviously got no changes to the exterior, but unlike most BS-VI upgrade, the power figures too, remained the same. The Hector diesel still manages to churn out 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Transmission is limited to a 6-speed manual, while the petrol version gets a DCT gearbox as optional along with a 48V hybrid variant. 7/9 Kia Seltos | Rs 9.89 lakh | Kia launched the facelifted Seltos, a car that was already doing quite well in the Indian markets. The 2020 variant gets very few changes on the outside, but some of the variants get a tweaked rear bumper. The interiors have been refreshed and there are a lot more features included such as remote engine start, front and rear USB charging points and emergency stop signal. 8/9 Nissan Kicks | Rs 9.49 lakh | Nissan launched the Kicks in the middle of May updated with a more features to the cabin and a new BS-VI compliant engine. On the outside, the changes are minor. The inside now comes packed with a whole host of tech right from the base variant of the SUV. Nissan Connect with smartwatch connectivity, auto AC, rear ac vents, cooled glove box, etc. are all available from the base variant. 9/9 Jaguar F-Type | Rs 95.12 lakh | Jaguar had only recently showcased the updated F-Type sportscar and the India launch finally happened during the lockdown. The facelifted F-Type gets a complete makeover for 2020 including a new front with J-shaped LED headlamps, refreshed grille and a longer nose. The interiors also get new tech and the powertrain options are now down to two: a 2-litre turbo-petrol making 300 PS and 400 NM and two states of tune on the 5-litre V8. First Published on Jun 6, 2020 03:08 pm