Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon or Vitara Brezza? Which of these compact SUV tops list of 10 most powerful cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Looking for a car that offers the most power on a budget? Check out this list of cars under Rs 8 lakh with reasonably good engine power for a comfortable drive. Moneycontrol News Wondering which car will give the most power for your pocket? We have compiled a list of cars under the Rs 8 lakh with engines that offer a decent amount of power to enjoy the days spent on the road. Tata Nexon | Rs 6.99 lakh | The Tata Nexon created quite a buzz when it launched. The 1.2-litre petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh |The Hyundai gets a total of three engine transmission options. Thee 1-litre turbo-petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | The Kia Sonet, however, gets the most number of engine-transmission configurations. The turbo-petrol engine produces 120 PS and 172 Nm. Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 7.94 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300, a smaller sibling to the full-sized XUV500 gets a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that produces 116 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. Volkswagen Polo | Rs 5.92 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo’s 1-litre TSI engine produces 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. Skoda Rapid TSI | Rs 7.49 lakh | The Skoda Rapid was launched just recently in India and the automatic variant was launched even more recently. The 1-litre engine churns out 108 PS of power. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Rs 7.34 lakh | The Vitara Brezza switched from a diesel-only model to petrol-only with the new BS-VI regulations. It gets 1.5-litre petrol that produces 108 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 7.59 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV on this list, but it gets a 103 PS 1.5 litre petrol engine. Honda Amaze | Rs 6.19 lakh | The Honda Amaze gets two engine options with both manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual gearbox churns out 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque. Ford Aspire | Rs 6.09 lakh | And ending our top-10 list is the Ford Aspire with a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 100 PS of power. First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:40 am