172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|kia-sonet-tata-nexon-or-vitara-brezza-which-compact-suv-tops-list-of-10-most-powerful-cars-in-india-under-rs-8-lakh-5887411.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon or Vitara Brezza? Which of these compact SUV tops list of 10 most powerful cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Looking for a car that offers the most power on a budget? Check out this list of cars under Rs 8 lakh with reasonably good engine power for a comfortable drive.

Moneycontrol News
Wondering which car will give the most power for your pocket? We have compiled a list of cars under the Rs 8 lakh mark with engines that offer a decent amount of power.

Wondering which car will give the most power for your pocket? We have compiled a list of cars under the Rs 8 lakh with engines that offer a decent amount of power to enjoy the days spent on the road.

Tata Nexon | Rs 6.99 lakh | The Tata Nexon created quite a buzz when it launched. The 1.2-litre petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon | Rs 6.99 lakh | The Tata Nexon created quite a buzz when it launched. The 1.2-litre petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh |The Hyundai gets a total of three engine transmission options. Thee 1-litre turbo-petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.75 lakh |The Hyundai gets a total of three engine transmission options. Thee 1-litre turbo-petrol churns out 120 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | The Kia Sonet however, gets the most number of engine transmission configurations. The turbo-petrol engine produces 120 PS and 172 Nm.

Kia Sonet | Rs 6.71 lakh | The Kia Sonet, however, gets the most number of engine-transmission configurations. The turbo-petrol engine produces 120 PS and 172 Nm.

Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 7.94 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300, a smaller sibling to the full-sized XUV500 gets a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that produces 116 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 7.94 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300, a smaller sibling to the full-sized XUV500 gets a 1.5-litre turbo diesel that produces 116 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Polo | Rs 5.92 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo’s 1-litre TSI engine produces 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Polo | Rs 5.92 lakh | The Volkswagen Polo’s 1-litre TSI engine produces 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque.

Skoda Rapid TSI | Rs 7.49 lakh | The Skoda Rapid was launched just recently in India and the automatic variant was launched even more recently. The 1-litre engine churns out 108 PS of power.

Skoda Rapid TSI | Rs 7.49 lakh | The Skoda Rapid was launched just recently in India and the automatic variant was launched even more recently. The 1-litre engine churns out 108 PS of power.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza |Rs 7.34 lakh | The Vitara Brezza switched from being a diesel only model to being a petrol only with the new BS-VI regulations. It gets 1.5-litre petrol that produces 108 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Rs 7.34 lakh | The Vitara Brezza switched from a diesel-only model to petrol-only with the new BS-VI regulations. It gets 1.5-litre petrol that produces 108 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 7.59 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV on this list, but it gets a 103 PS 1.5 litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 7.59 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the only MPV on this list, but it gets a 103 PS 1.5 litre petrol engine.

Honda Amaze | Rs 6.19 lakh | The Honda Amaze gets two engine options with both manual and transmission options within them. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with the manual gearbox churns out 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Honda Amaze | Rs 6.19 lakh | The Honda Amaze gets two engine options with both manual and automatic transmission options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine with manual gearbox churns out 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque.

Ford Aspire | Rs 609 lakh | And ending our top-10 list is the Ford Aspire with a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 100 PS of power.

Ford Aspire | Rs 6.09 lakh | And ending our top-10 list is the Ford Aspire with a 1.5-litre diesel engine capable of producing 100 PS of power.

First Published on Sep 26, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Auto #Honda #Hyundai #Mahindra #Maruti Suzuki #Tata Motors #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.