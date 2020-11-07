Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon or Hyundai Creta | Which car aces the list of top 10 SUVs in October?

Here are the top 10 best selling SUVs for October. Moneycontrol News SUVs have been on the up and up for a long time and probably more so during the lockdown. This time, even though it has been in the running for just two months, the Kia Sonet has managed to break into the top-10 best sellers for October. Here is the list of top-selling SUVs for the month. Mahindra XUV300 | 4,882 | And finally, the Mahindra XUV300 made it to the top-10 with sales of 4,882 units. It is priced at Rs 7.94 lakh. Renault Triber | 5,272 | The Renault Triber tends to be Renault’s best-selling SUV with sales of 5,272 units in October. Priced at Rs 5.12 lakh, the Triber’s sales increased by 1 percent from the 5,240 number in October last year. Tata Nexon | 6,888 | Tata Nexon managed to post sales of 6,888 units in October a rise of 55 percent from last year’s 4438 number. It is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh Mahindra Bolero | 7,624 | The Mahindra Bolero has always featured in the top-10 SUVs and consistently remains Mahhindra’s best-selling one. With sales of 7,624 units, the Bolero is priced at Rs 7.64 lakh. Hyundai Venue | 8,828 | A direct competitor to the Kia Sonet, the Venue posted sales of 8,828 units. A recent price hike to Rs 6.75 lakh also made it a tad more expensive than the Sonet. Kia Seltos | 8,900 | The Kia Seltos may have been taken over by the Sonet, but it still manages to feature in the top-10 with sales of 8,900 units. Priced at Rs 9.89 lakh, the Seltos’ sales have unfortunately gone down year-on-year by 31 percent posting sales of 12,854 units last year. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 10,612 | The S-Presso may not be an SUV in the traditional sense, but Maruti Suzuki calls it that and it posted sales of 10,612 units. This also makes it the cheapest SUV on this list at Rs 3.70 lakh. Kia Sonet | 11,721 | The Kia Sonet has been in the running for just two months and manages to place in the top-three SUVs with sales of Rs 11,721 units. It is priced at Rs 6.71 lakh. Vitara Brezza | 12,087 | The Vitara Brezza managed to do well this year, as well, selling 12,087 units. Priced at Rs 7.34 lakh, the Maruti managed to sell 10,227 units same time last year, a jump of 18 percent. Hyundai Creta | 14,023 | The Hyundai Creta continues to reign at the top spot with a total sale of 14,023 units. It is priced at Rs 9.81 lakh and managed to sell 7,269 units in October last year. This is a jump of 93 percent, probably the biggest so far. First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:03 pm