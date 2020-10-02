Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta or Maruti Swift: Which of these takes the crown of being the highest-selling car in September?

It is hard to find someone who doesn't love cars. But what makes a car better than the other? More specifically, why does one car sell more than the other? Performance, design, mileage are some factors. In India, consumers, like everywhere else, consider all of these factors before buying a car. Speaking of car sales, the numbers in India have improved for auto makers lately. But which car was the most bought in September? Find out in this list of top 10 highest selling cars in India in September, 2020.