Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta or Maruti Swift: Which of these takes the crown of being the highest-selling car in September?

As the auto industry wakes up from the forced slumber of COVID-19, check out which cars were the most favoured by consumers in September. This is a list of top 10 most-selling cars in India in September.
It is hard to find someone who doesn't love cars. But what makes a car better than the other? More specifically, why does one car sell more than the other? Performance, design, mileage are some factors. In India, consumers, like everywhere else, consider all of these factors before buying a car. Speaking of car sales, the numbers in India have improved for auto makers lately. But which car was the most bought in September? Find out in this list of top 10 highest selling cars in India in September, 2020.
10. Kia Sonet | Here comes the new challenger. After the success of Kia Seltos. Sonet has entered the competition with a bang by selling 9,266 units within 12 days of its launch.
9. Hyundai Elite i20 | Hyundai's Elite i20 was the 9th highest selling vehicle in September as it sold 9,852 units in the month.
8. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | The big 7-seater from Maruti has now entered the list at the eighth spot as its 9,982 units were sold in September.
7. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Hyundai's second car in the top 10 list, Grand i10 Nios is a complete package for those looking for an economical small car with good performance. It was the seventh most-selling car in September as about 10,373 units of it were sold.
6. Hyundai Creta | Hyundai Creta comes in at sixth spot. In September it sold as many as 12,325 units as it consistently stays the top choice for people looking for an SUV.
5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire | At the fifth spot in September among the most-selling cars is Maruti Dzire. Maruti sold as many as 13,988 units of the car in the month.
4. Maruti Wagon R | Favourite of the middle-class, Maruti's Wagon R came in at the 4th spot as the car-maker sold as many as 17,581 units of the vehicle.
3. Maruti Alto | One of the smallest cars in India Maruti Alto features in the top 3 of September month's most selling cars list. As many as 18, 246 units of the car were sold in the month.
2. Maruti Baleno | Urban hatchback Maruti Baleno features on the second spot as it sold as many as 19, 433 units in the month of September.
1. Maruti Swift | And finally, helping Maruti grab the top five most-selling car ranks in September, Maruti Swift took the crown. As many as 22,639 units of the car were sold in September.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 02:59 pm