In Pictures: Triumph Motorcycles India launches entire range of 2021 Bonneville bikes

Starting with the Street Twin, the bike gets a dew cosmetic changes like brushed aluminium headlamp brackets and throttle covers, mesh inserts on the side panels and new machine finished alloy wheels.

Moneycontrol News
April 01, 2021 / 05:03 PM IST
Triumph has launched the 2021 range of Bonneville bikes for India and aside from updated BS-VI engines, there are certain subtle changes to the cosmetic as well. (Images source: Triumph)
Starting with the Street Twin, the bikes gets a dew cosmetic changes like brushed aluminium headlamp brackets and throttle covers, mesh inserts on the side panels and new machine finished alloy wheels. The seat too has been replaced with one that has a thick foam coating, but the seat height still remains 765 mm so its not too high. The Street Twin is priced at Rs 7.95 lakh. (Images source: Triumph)
The Street Twin also gets a Gold Line variant. This will be limited to just 1,000 units globally and India is only set to receive 30 of these. The Gold Line gets a unique matte black paint scheme with gold accents. The knee recesses however are finished in white with gold pinstriping. Mechanically the Gold Line is identical to the standard Street Twin. The Street Twin Gold Line retails at Rs 8.25 lakh. (Images source: Triumph)
The T100 on the other hand gets a new BS-VI compliant 900cc twin-cylinder engine that produces 65 PS and 80 Nm. Alongside this, the bike also gets new suspension and wheels. The T100 gets a sticker price of Rs 9.29 lakh. (Images source: Triumph)
The T120 is available in two variants – T120 and T120 Black. This Bonneville gets a 1,200cc updated to meet the current emission norms. The upgrade however, hasn’t resulted in any significant change in performance figures. Power remains 80 PS and torque goes up by 1 Nm to 105 Nm. In addition to this, the T120 also gets new lighter aluminium wheels and high-spec Brembos for braking. Both bikes are priced at Rs 10.65 lakh. (Images source: Triumph)
And finally, the Speedmaster. This bike too gets an updated 1,200cc engine, but more importantly, it also gets a higher-spec suspension for added comfort. The Bonneville Speedmaster gets a price of Rs 11.75 lakh. (Image source: Triumph)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Slideshow #Technology #Triumph Bonneville #Triumph Motorcycles India
first published: Apr 1, 2021 05:03 pm

