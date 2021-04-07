English
In Pics | Top-10 selling SUVs for March 2021

Here are the best-selling SUVs for March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki may dominate the hatchbacks and overall sales charts, but in the SUV segment, there is a bigger variety, especially with so many brands with so many offerings in this very competitive space. Here are the best-selling SUVs for March 2021.
MG Hector | 4,720 | The Hector is the biggest SUV here and also the costliest. MG managed to sell 4,720 units of the Hector as compared to 1,402 units in March last year, a jump of 237 percent.
Ford EcoSport | 5,847 | The Ford EcoSport comes in at number nine selling 5,847 units. In March, 2020, Ford sold 2,197 units. This means a growth growth of 150 percent.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 7,252 | The S-Presso is the smallest car here and despite the company saying so, it is still difficult to believe it is an SUV. Either way, Maruti Suzuki sold 7,252 units of the S-Presso in March 2021, a growth of 41 percent over last year’s 5,159 units.
Kia Sonet | 8,498 | The Kia Sonet ranks number seven with 8,498 units in sales.
Tata Nexon | 8,683 | The Tata Nexon has also been doing fairly well off late with 8,683 sales as compared to 2,646 units in March.
Mahindra Bolero | 8,905 | Mahindra’s workhorse SUV, the Bolero managed to sell 8,905 units last months. This is a growth of 328 percent over March 2021’s 2,080 sales.
Kia Seltos | 10,557 | Kia Seltos continues to do well in the Indian market with 10,557 sales in March 2021. Same time last year, sales figures stood at 7,466, a difference of 41 percent.
Hyundai Venue | 10,722 | Hyundai Venue comes in third place with 10,722 sales, a 75 percent jumper from last year’s 6,127 units.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | 11,274 | Just because Maruti doesn’t dominate the chart, doesn’t mean it can’t place. The Vitara Brezza managed 11,274 sales, a 104 percent jump from March 2021’s 5,513 units.
Hyundai Creta | 12,640 | And finally, like always, the Hyundai Creta takes the best-selling SUV spot with 12,640 units sold in March 2021.
TAGS: #Auto #Ford #Hyundai #M&G #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #SUV #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Apr 7, 2021 02:10 pm

