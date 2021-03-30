In Pictures: These are the auto manufacturers readying price hikes for the new finance year

In January, auto manufacturers raised prices to make up for loses incurred during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now as we enter a new financial year, vehicle prices set to rise again. Here’s a list of manufacturers that are looking to raise prices come April 1.

Ford | The company has confirmed that prices of their cars will go up by up to three percent. The actual hike will vary depending on the model which now consists of the Aspire, Endeavour, EcoSport and Figo.

Toyota | Toyota, too, is set to increase their prices, however, there is no confirmation on how much these prices will be hiked by. The company has said that the hike is necessary to offset the hike in input costs.

Maruti Suzuki | The biggest car manufacturer by sales in India, today, too is raising prices. Maruti Suzuki has a number of models in their stable and prices are set to increase by around 1 to 6 percent depending on the model.

Datsun | Datsun doesn’t have a great many cars in India, however, the Go, Go+ and the Redigo are all set to receive price hikes. No confirmation yet, however, on how much the hike will be.

Renault | Renault, too, is all set to raise prices on their range of cars. The Duster, Kwid, Triber and recently launched Kiger will get dearer from April 1 onwards.

Kawasaki | Car manufacturers aren’t the only ones raising prices. Kawasaki India recently released their updated price list which come into effect from April 1. Only select models receive a hike ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Hero MotoCorp | Another homebrew manufacturer to hike prices is Hero MotoCorp. Citing higher input costs, the two-wheeler manufacturer is set to raise prices by up to Rs 2,500 depending on the model.

Nissan | Japanese manufacturer Nissan launched the Magnite, an SUV that is doing fairly well for itself. It received a price hike only recently and that is expected to go up again along with the price of the Kicks SUV.