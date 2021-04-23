In Pictures | Polestar 1 production ends with launch of special limited edition variant

The Polestar 1 is finally entering the last phase of its production with a special edition launch to mark the occassion. (Image source: Polestar)

The Polestar 1 was the first car out of Polestar when it separated from Volvo and is now owned by Geely. It was launched back in 2019 and is and will be the only plug-in hybrid car from the brand. (Image source: Polestar)

The Polestar 1 special edition will be limited to just 25 units and features a bespoke matte gold paint job. It also gets matching calipers with all-black wheels. (Image source: Polestar)

On the inside too, there is matching gold stitching for a more premium feel from the 1. (Image source: Polestar)

Mechanically, nothing changes on the car. It still gets a 609 hp/1,000 Nm plug-in hybrid motor. The battery is rated at 34kWh and the car can get a pure electric range of up to 124 km. (Image source: Polestar)

“It’s hard to believe that our beautiful halo car comes to the end of its production life later this year,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We pushed boundaries with this car, not only in terms of engineering but also in its design and execution. Polestar 1 set the tone for our brand and its genes are evident in Polestar 2 – as they will be in our future cars to come,” he said. (Image source: Polestar)