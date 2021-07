July is going to see a great load of new goodies coming to the market from a new electric SUV from Audi to a new-gen Bolero from Mahindra. Here’s a list of what to expect this month.

Audi e-tron SUV and e-tron sportback | Audi is all set to bring their electric vehicles to India for the first time. Both the SUV and the sportback variants of the e-tron will be making their way here and bookings have already begun. Both cars get the same 95kWh battery pack powering two electric motors (one at each axles) that put out a combined output of 335 PS and 561 Nm.

Jaguar F-pace SVR | With official bookings already open, Jaguar has decided to bring the range topping F-pace SVR to India. This variant is powered by a 5-litre supercharged V8 engine that churns out 543 PS of maximum power and 700 Nm of torque.

Volkswagen Taigun | These are still rumours at the moment, but dealerships have started taking unofficial bookings for Volkswagen’s Taigun crossover. The SUV will finally be launched with options between a 1-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Tata Nexon and Altroz dark editions | New editions usually mean just aesthetic changes and the Nexon and Atroz Dark Editions will be just that. Expected to be covered in an all-black paints scheme, both inside and out, the Nexon and the Altroz will remain mechanically unchanged.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 and E 63 S saloons | Mercedes-Benz is sticking true to bringing in more of their AMG models to India. Next on the list are the E 53 and E 63 S Saloons. While the E 53 will sport a 3-litre V6 twin-turbo engine, the E 63 S gets the 4-litre twin-turbo V8. The E 53 on the other hand also gets a 48-Volt mild-hybrid system.

Lamborghini Huracan STO | The Lamborghini Huracan STO is set up to be launched on July 15 and the teaser trailer is already out. Inspired by the GT3 EVO, the Huracan STO is powered by a 5-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that churns out 631 PS of maximum power and 565 Nm of peak torque. Top-speeds of 310 km/h can be achieved going from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds.