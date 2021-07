BMW has just unveiled its range of MY2022 motorcycles and while most get new paint schemes alongside the 40 years GS edition being dropped, there are some that get optional upgrade packages. The S 1000 RR also gets the M chassis kit as standard now with more options on offer.

G 310 GS | BMW’s baby adventure tourer gets a new paint scheme called Cosmic black 2 replacing the older Cosmic Black scheme

G 310 R | The G 310 R on the other hand other than the Cosmic Black 2 shade also receives a new colour option called Kyanite Blue Metallic. The previous polar white option has been dropped.

R nineT Urban GS | The Urban GS gets a new paint scheme called Imperial Blue Metallic. Alongside this, the Urban GS as well as the Scrambler get new optional offroad tyres.

R 18/R 18 Classic | New paint schemes again, but the Option 719 variant also receives a drive train that has been painted black. This variant also gets reverse assistance. Overall the bike also gets an update to the luggage carriers so that a disassembly is not required when you decide to ride without them.

R 1250 RT | The R 1250 RT ADV gets a software update that allows you to freely assign the favourite button. The company has also made improvements in operating the display.

R 1250 RS | While the Austin Yellow paint scheme has been dropped, the R 1250 RS’s Sport with Light white shade gets a new red frame as standard.

S 1000 RR | BMW top of the line sportsbike gets a slew of changes like the M Chassis kit that now comes as standard. A range of other optional packages have also been made available and all of them combinable. For example, the Dynamic package includes Riding Modes Pro, DDC, cruise control and heated grips while the Race package includes M Endurance Chain and sports silencer or an M Titanium Exhaust.

S 1000 XR | The S 1000 XR gets a new M Package when you option for the Light White shade with M Motorsport.

F 750 GS | The F 750 GS gets a new Black Storm Metallic shade including hand protectors.

F 850 GS | Similar update for the F 850 GS as well and the 40 years GS edition has been dropped.

F 850 GS Adventure | The Adventure variant of the F 850 GS also gets the Black with Black Storm metallic shade but this includes the new double seat.

F 900 R | The F 900 R gets two new paint schemes, the second of which includes the engine spoiler