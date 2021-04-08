English
In Pictures: Best-selling sedans for March 2021

Here are the best-selling sedans for March 2021

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 06:45 PM IST
Sedans have enjoyed varied success when compared to their sales from March last year. While some sedans have seen huge growth, some have even fallen in sales. Here is a list of the best-selling sedans in March, 2021.
Ford Aspire | 327 | Coming in tenth place, Ford managed to sell 321 units of the Aspire last months. Last year, however, there were 431 units of the Aspire were sold which means a drop of 24 percent.
Honda City | 815 | Honda on the other hand saw very marginal improvement. 815 units of the City last month is about a 4 percent rise from 786 units in March last year.
Toyota Yaris | 871 | Toyota’s Yaris has seen good success last months with sales of 871 units. Same time last year, Toyota sold 424 units resulting in a growth of 105 percent.
Skoda Rapid | 903 | A bigger success story here, Skoda sold 903 units of the Rapid, a 402 percent increase from last year’s 180 units.
Maruto Suzuki Ciaz | 1,628 | The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on the other hand saw a degrowth of 13 percent from March 2020 at 1,863 units to 1,628 units last month.
Tata Tigor | 2,097 | The Tata Tigor probably saw the highest rise last month of 1,591 percent. The company only sold 124 units last year, but 2,097 units last month.
Hyundai Verna | 2,778 | Sales of the Hyundai Verna grew by 211 percent from 893 units to 2,778 units.
Hyundai Aura | 4,023 | The Hyundai Aura, too, grew by 54 percent from 2,615 units last year to 4,023 units last month.
Honda Amaze | 4,596 | Honda’s Amaze managed to grow 67 percent from 2,744 units to 4,596 units last month.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 11,434 | And at the top of the list by a big margin, Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to sell 11,434 units as compared to 5,476 units last year, a growth of 109 percent.
