In Pictures: Best-selling sedans for March 2021

Sedans have enjoyed varied success when compared to their sales from March last year. While some sedans have seen huge growth, some have even fallen in sales. Here is a list of the best-selling sedans in March, 2021.

Ford Aspire | 327 | Coming in tenth place, Ford managed to sell 321 units of the Aspire last months. Last year, however, there were 431 units of the Aspire were sold which means a drop of 24 percent.

Honda City | 815 | Honda on the other hand saw very marginal improvement. 815 units of the City last month is about a 4 percent rise from 786 units in March last year.

Toyota Yaris | 871 | Toyota’s Yaris has seen good success last months with sales of 871 units. Same time last year, Toyota sold 424 units resulting in a growth of 105 percent.

Skoda Rapid | 903 | A bigger success story here, Skoda sold 903 units of the Rapid, a 402 percent increase from last year’s 180 units.

Maruto Suzuki Ciaz | 1,628 | The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on the other hand saw a degrowth of 13 percent from March 2020 at 1,863 units to 1,628 units last month.

Tata Tigor | 2,097 | The Tata Tigor probably saw the highest rise last month of 1,591 percent. The company only sold 124 units last year, but 2,097 units last month.

Hyundai Verna | 2,778 | Sales of the Hyundai Verna grew by 211 percent from 893 units to 2,778 units.

Hyundai Aura | 4,023 | The Hyundai Aura, too, grew by 54 percent from 2,615 units last year to 4,023 units last month.

Honda Amaze | 4,596 | Honda’s Amaze managed to grow 67 percent from 2,744 units to 4,596 units last month.