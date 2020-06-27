In Pics | Vitara Brezza, Nexon, Venue & other top-selling compact SUVs that you can buy for under Rs 10 lakh

Mahindra Bolero | Rs 7.76 lakh | The Mahindra Bolero is the only 7-seater in this list and while it was updated for the new BS-VI norms, it hasn’t seen much of a facelift in a while now. The Bolero also lacks quite a bit of the luxuries offered in the other cars on this list but it is a workhorse of a n SUV and will tread into most places where the rest of these cars will not go.