In Pics | Vitara Brezza, Nexon, Venue & other top-selling compact SUVs that you can buy for under Rs 10 lakh

Looking for a compact SUV under Rs 10 lakh? Read on to know the best of the best available in India Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Hyundai Venue | Rs 6.7 lakh | Hyundai’s first compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue has been doing really well in the Indian market. In its first of production, the company has already managed to cross the one lakh units’ sale mark. The Venue was also arguably the country’s first connected car. With Blue Link Connected Car tech, the Venue also gets other features to keep the car as premium as possible. 2/10 Kia Seltos | Rs 9.89 lakh | The Kia Seltos was launched just last year and was recently updated as well. It already had a bag of features to bolster its position but the update brings in even more features such as a 360 degree camera, Blind view monitor, front parking sensor and a Bose 8-speaker sound system. 3/10 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Rs 7.34 lakh | The latest Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched just before the lockdown took place and ever since then, the car has already been booked 26,000 times. The Brezza is currently only available in a petrol powertrain option, and while the automatic transmissions are the only variants that currently get a mild-hybrid setup, the manual transmission option is also expected to get the tech soon. 4/10 Tata Nexon | Rs 6.95 lakh | Tata launched the facelifted Nexon just earlier this year and along with a new engine, new body work and a new interiors, the Nexon also got connected car tech. The tech, called iRA (intelligent Real-Time Assist) functions like any other connected car tech including features like geo-fencing, diagnostics, intrusion alert, crash notifications and voice commands. 5/10 Hyundai Creta | Rs 9.99 lakh | At the higher end of the price range for sure, but the Hyundai Creta is a big hit in the Indian market. Hyundai’s best-selling SUV got a. update just before the coronavirus lockdown. Even after, the SUV continues to be a favourite, topping the sales chart in May and receiving over 10,000 bookings. 6/10 Mahindra XUV300 | Rs 8.3 lakh | The Mahindra XUV300 also managed to bag the best -selling compact SUV in May. This is at a time when the restriction were just easing off and when you expect the usual market leaders like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue to keep the lead. 7/10 Nissan Kicks | Rs 9.49 lakh | The Nissan Kicks was updated recently for the year 2020 and while it did not make a big splash in the market, it is a good car in its own right. Available in two engine options and a two transmission options, the turbo engine, the company claims is the most powerful in its segment. 8/10 Ford EcoSport | Rs 8.04 lakh | The Ford EcoSport is probably the car to bring sub-compact SUV segment to India all those seven years ago and it continues to do fairly well. It was the second generation of the EcoSport that actually made it to the Indian market. Now there is another EcoSport being developed, rumoured to have 4 wheel drive, but will it make it to India? 9/10 Mahindra Bolero | Rs 7.76 lakh | The Mahindra Bolero is the only 7-seater in this list and while it was updated for the new BS-VI norms, it hasn’t seen much of a facelift in a while now. The Bolero also lacks quite a bit of the luxuries offered in the other cars on this list but it is a workhorse of a n SUV and will tread into most places where the rest of these cars will not go. 10/10 Honda WR-V | Rs 8.16 lakh | The Honda WR-V is looking at an update coming soon. The car has been teased a while back but the coronavirus probably halted its launch. The new car will not be very different from the current-gen car. Subtle changes to the bodywork are expected as well as on the inside. The cabin features too will largely remain unchanged and the car will be offered in both a petrol and a diesel variant. First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:41 pm