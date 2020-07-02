App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 03:54 PM IST

In Pics | Vitara Brezza, Creta or Tiago, which was the top-selling car for June 2020?

Auto sales numbers for the month of June are out and homegrown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has managed to dominate the charts by a huge margin.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki Alto has managed to regain its top slot selling a total of 7,298 units. The Maruti Suzuki Alto starts at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Alto has managed to regain its top slot selling a total of 7,298 units. The Maruti Suzuki Alto starts at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh.

Coming in second place, the Hyundai Creta also take the spot for best-selling SUV with 7,207 units. The Creta retails at a start of Rs 9.99 lakh.
Coming in second place, the Hyundai Creta also takes the spot for best-selling SUV with 7,207 units. The Creta retails at a start of Rs 9.99 lakh.

In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of the Arena showroom.
In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of the Arena showroom.

After that is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R selling 6,972 units. This is where Maruti Suzuki starts dominating the top sellers list. The Wagon R starts at Rs 4.5 lakh.
After that is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R selling 6,972 units. This is where Maruti Suzuki starts dominating the top sellers list. The Wagon R starts at Rs 4.5 lakh.

In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of Arena showroom.
In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of the Arena showroom.

The Creta rival, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes sixth place with 4,542 units. This compact SUV from Maruti gets a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh.
The Creta rival, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes sixth place with 4,542 units. This compact SUV from Maruti gets a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh.

In seventh place is Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno. Selling 4,300 units, the Baleno gets a starting price of Rs 5.7 lakh.
In seventh place is Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno. Selling 4,300 units, the Baleno gets a starting price of Rs 5.7 lakh.

And ending Maruti’s streak in eight position is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio with sales of 4,145 units. The Celerio starts at Rs 5.2 lakh.
And ending Maruti’s streak in eight position is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio with sales of 4,145 units. The Celerio starts at Rs 5.2 lakh.

Ninth position goes to the Hyundai Venue with 4,129 units. Another SUV from Hyundai, the Venue starts at a price of Rs 6.5 lakh.
Ninth position goes to the Hyundai Venue with 4,129 units. Another SUV from Hyundai, the Venue starts at a price of Rs 6.5 lakh.

And in tenth place comes the Tata Tiago with 4,069 units. The Tiago hatchback gets a starting sticker of Rs 4.6 lakh.
And in tenth place comes the Tata Tiago with 4,069 units. The Tiago hatchback gets a starting sticker of Rs 4.6 lakh.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology

