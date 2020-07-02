In Pics | Vitara Brezza, Creta or Tiago, which was the top-selling car for June 2020?

Auto sales numbers for the month of June are out and homegrown manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has managed to dominate the charts by a huge margin. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Maruti Suzuki Alto has managed to regain its top slot selling a total of 7,298 units. The Maruti Suzuki Alto starts at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh. 2/10 Coming in second place, the Hyundai Creta also takes the spot for best-selling SUV with 7,207 units. The Creta retails at a start of Rs 9.99 lakh. 3/10 In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of the Arena showroom. 4/10 After that is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R selling 6,972 units. This is where Maruti Suzuki starts dominating the top sellers list. The Wagon R starts at Rs 4.5 lakh. 5/10 In number five is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The company sold 5,834 units of this sedan. The Dzire starts at a price of Rs 5.89 lakh out of the Arena showroom. 6/10 The Creta rival, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes sixth place with 4,542 units. This compact SUV from Maruti gets a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh. 7/10 In seventh place is Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, the Baleno. Selling 4,300 units, the Baleno gets a starting price of Rs 5.7 lakh. 8/10 And ending Maruti’s streak in eight position is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio with sales of 4,145 units. The Celerio starts at Rs 5.2 lakh. 9/10 Ninth position goes to the Hyundai Venue with 4,129 units. Another SUV from Hyundai, the Venue starts at a price of Rs 6.5 lakh. 10/10 And in tenth place comes the Tata Tiago with 4,069 units. The Tiago hatchback gets a starting sticker of Rs 4.6 lakh. First Published on Jul 2, 2020 02:10 pm