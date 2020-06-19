In Pics | Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally and Rally Pro launched in India; all you need to know

Triumph's all-new Tiger is available in India in three variants: Tiger 900 GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Check out the price and other details Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Triumph has been teasing the entry of the Tiger 900 for India for a while now and the date is finally here. The Tiger 900 was first showcased in December, last year and while the company started teasing its India launch, bookings began last month. 2/9 For all intents and purposes, the Tiger 900 is an all-new bike. It is based on the outgoing 800, but almost all its parts are new. It gets an all-new lightweight modular frame, bolt-on sub-frame, high-spec suspension, premium brakes from Brembo as well as engine. 3/9 For the design changes, the Tiger is leaner looking with a new headlamp unit and a fresh-looking DRL. The Tiger is available in India in three variants: The GT, Rally and Rally Pro. Internationally, there is also the GT Pro variant but the company decided to skip it here for the moment. 4/9 The differences between the GT and the Rally are not cosmetic but rather in riding dynamics. The GT is more suited as a tourer while the Rally gets a more offroad-friendly ride. The GT is equipped with fully adjustable Marzocchi suspension both at the front and the rear. It gets 19/17-inch alloys and 320 mm discs at the front and a 255 mm disc at the rear. 5/9 The Rally units, on the other hand, get longer-travel Showa suspension and 21/17 inch tubeless spoked rims. Braking is handled by the same 320/250 mm setup like the one on the GT. 6/9 Both variants run on the same engine, however, and this has been developed to tilt a bit further in the frame allowing for a better centre of gravity. They get Triumph’s new 888cc in-line triple producing 95.2 PS at 8,750 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The new engine has been designed with ‘Siamese’ liners allowing for that 10 percent increase in torque figures. 7/9 Both the variants also get all-new 7-inch full-colour TFT dashboards. This allows for a lot more information; on the screen, Triumph has also added the My Triumph Connectivity system. This enables turn-by-turn navigation as well as the ability to control your GoPro action camera via the bike’s switch cubes and display. As for riding aids, both Tigers get IMU-controlled cornering ABS and traction control and Triumph Shift assist and six riding modes among many other aids. 8/9 Triumph is offering over 65 accessories and two inspiration kits for the Triumph Tiger 900 series to customise your bike to your specific riding needs. 9/9 Here are the prices for all three Triumph Tiger 900s available in India. As we mentioned, bookings have been open for a while now. First Published on Jun 19, 2020 12:50 pm