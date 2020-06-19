In Pics | Triumph Tiger 900 GT, Rally and Rally Pro launched in India; all you need to know

Both the variants also get all-new 7-inch full-colour TFT dashboards. This allows for a lot more information; on the screen, Triumph has also added the My Triumph Connectivity system. This enables turn-by-turn navigation as well as the ability to control your GoPro action camera via the bike’s switch cubes and display. As for riding aids, both Tigers get IMU-controlled cornering ABS and traction control and Triumph Shift assist and six riding modes among many other aids.