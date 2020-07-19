In Pics | Top BS-VI compliant cars according to mileage

In a country like India, buying a car means taking a lot of things into account. Things like price, fuel type, size is all taken into account, but the main criteria in our fair country is mileage. So, here’s the top-10 list of cars with the best mileage. All cars are of course BS-VI compliant as well.
Volvo XC90 | 42 km/l | Volvo has always been known for their safety-conscious approach to building vehicles. The XC90 SUV on the other hand also gets the best mileage at 42 km/l. Starting at a price of Rs 80.9 lakh, the Volvo XC90 Excellence Trim offers luxury and comfort on par with its fuel consumption.
BMW 7-Series | 39 km/l | The BMW 7-Series cars are BMW top-spec luxury cars meant specifically for someone who enjoys sitting in the lap of comfort over everything else. Starting at a price of Rs 1.35 crore, the 7-Series cars make up for this from the pampering they offer their passengers.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | 26 km/l | The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the first budget-friendly car in this list and yet, features in the top-3. The Grand i10 Nios did get some feature upgrades as well when it was launched in its BS-VI form like rear AC vents, phone app connectivity and a 5-inch digital cluster with MID.
Hyundai Xcent | 25 km/l | The Xcent is Hyundai’s budget entry-level sedan, but it also gets a good mileage figure. The Xcent is also available for fleet owners and becomes an interesting value for money proposition.
Renault Kwid | 25 km/l | Starting at Rs 3.04 lakh, the Renault Kwid is the cheapest car on this list. Don’t let the price tag fool you though because the Kwid offers some pretty swanky styling along with features that are almost rare in this price segment.
Hyundai Verna | 25 km/l | The Verna inches more towards Hyundai’s premium sedan with a starting price tag of Rs 9.3 lakh.
Honda Amaze | 25 km/l | Starting at Rs 6.18 lakh, the Honda amazed was launched in its BS-VI form back in January. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the Honda Amaze gets benefits worth Rs 1 lakh.
Ford Aspire | 24 km/l | Available in six variants across two engine options, the Ford Aspire gets some features. As part of the BS-VI update, Ford decided to change the engines altogether and with the same displacement offers better punch.
Ford Figo | 24 km/l | The Ford Figo is essentially the Aspire but with a flatter rear section. The hatchback starts at a price of Rs 5.49 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire | 24 km/l | Maruti Suzuki may dominate the board when it comes to sales in the Indian market, but in a top-10 ranking for mileage, it does fall a bit short. Priced at Rs 5.89 lakh the Dzire gets a fuel consumption figure of 24 km to the litre which is still up there with the greats.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 02:38 pm