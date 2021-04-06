English
In pics | Top-10 hatchbacks in March: This company sold most cars

Here is a list of the top-10 performing hatchbacks for March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
March and April are going to be the months auto manufacturers will be most proud of. The same months in 2020 saw the lockdown and sales numbers were very limited. These same numbers jump this year when compared on a year-on-year basis. Here’s a list of the top-10 performing hatchbacks for March, 2021.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis | 4,359 | And finally, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis growing from 1,901 units last year to 4,359 units last month, a 129 percent growth.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio | 4,720 | Maruti Suzuki's second smallest car, the Celerio grew 18 percent from 4,720 units to 4,010 units.
Tata Tiago | 6,893 | The Tata Tiago, too, enjoyed a very big growth spurt, 512 percent from 1,127 units in March, 2020 to 6,839 units last month.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | 7,252 | The Maruti Suzuki is an oddball here, because for the life of me, I cannot place it. On the one hand the company says it is an SUV, but its dimensions suggest hatch. Let this be an un-numbered mention here. 7,252 units as compared to 5,159 units in March 2020, a growth of 41 percent.
Tata Altroz | 7,550 | The Tata Altroz managed 7,550 units in sales. This number was at 1,147 units, a whole 558 percent.
Hyundai i20 Elite | 9,045 | The Hyundai i20 was only recently launched and has already seen a lot of praise. The company managed to sell 9,045 units of the i20. Last year’s sales of the i20 Elite amounted to 3,455 units, a 162 percent growth.
Hyundai i10 Grand | 11,020 | The first non-Maruti Suzuki car, the Hyundai i10 Grand comes up with 11,020 units, a jump of 157 percent from 4,293 units same time last year.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | 17,401 | Another Maruti Suzuki hatch, the Alto sold 17,401 units as compared to last year’s 10,829 units. This is a 61 percent jump.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | 18,757 | Maruti Suzuki’s tall-boy, the WagonR managed a sales number of 18,757 units. This is a 105 percent jump from last year’s 9,151 number.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | 21,217 | Maruti Suzuki again, with their premium hatchback, the Baleno sold 21,217 units, an 86 percent jump from March, 2020’s 11,406 units.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | 21,714 | Maruti Suzuki opens up the top spot in the charts with the Swift selling 21,714 units. Same month last year saw only 8,575 units sold meaning a jump of 153 percent year on year.
TAGS: #Auto #Hyundai #Maruti Suzuki #Slideshow #Tata Motors #Technology
first published: Apr 6, 2021 02:15 pm

