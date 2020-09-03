In Pics | These are the 10 best-selling cars of August 2020

A year-on-year comparison shows a healthy 20 percent growth in auto sales with more than 2.34 lakh cars being sold in August, 2020. Here is countdown of the top-performers in the last month. Moneycontrol News As automobile sales start to pick up it shows a sign of recovery even as the festive season continues. A year-on-year comparison also shows a healthy 20 percent growth with more than 2.34 lakh cars being sold in August, 2020. Here is countdown of the top-performers in the last month. 10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco | As is the case every year, you will see Maruti Suzuki dominating the charts. This time, the Eeco van comes in 10th place selling 9,115 units. 9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | The Ertiga fell slightly over July’s 7th place with a sale of 9,302 units. 8. Hyundai Grand i10 | The Grand i10 has managed to climb up from July’s 9th place selling 10,190 units. 7. Kia Seltos | With a big jump from the 10th place in July, the Kia Seltos comes in 7th selling 10,665 units. 6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno took a beating coming in from 3rd place in July to 6th in August with a sale of 10,742 units. 5. Hyundai Creta | The Hyundai Creta now comes 5th with a sale of 11,758 units also making it Hyundai’s best-selling car for August. 4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Next is the only sedan on the list with a total sale of 13,629 units in August. 3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR | The WagonR managed to fall, sitting now at 3rd place selling 13,770 units. 2. Maruti Suzuki Alto | July’s best-seller, the Alto now sits in second position with 14,307 units sold. 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift| And finally at the top, with a big jump from fifth position in July, the Swift made sales of 14,869 units in August. First Published on Sep 3, 2020 06:00 pm