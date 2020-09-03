172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|in-pics-these-are-the-10-best-selling-cars-of-august-2020-5794291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | These are the 10 best-selling cars of August 2020

A year-on-year comparison shows a healthy 20 percent growth in auto sales with more than 2.34 lakh cars being sold in August, 2020. Here is countdown of the top-performers in the last month.

Moneycontrol News
As automobile sales start to pick up it shows a sign of recovery even as the festive season continues. A year-on-year comparison also shows a healthy 20 percent growth with more than 2.34 lakh cars being sold in August, 2020. Here is countdown of the top-performers in the last month.

10. Maruti Suzuki Eeco | As is the case every year, you will see Maruti Suzuki dominating the charts. This time, the Eeco van comes in 10th place selling 9,115 units.

9. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | The Ertiga fell slightly over July’s 7th place with a sale of 9,302 units.

8. Hyundai Grand i10 | The Grand i10 has managed to climb up from July’s 9th place selling 10,190 units.

7. Kia Seltos | With a big jump from the 10th place in July, the Kia Seltos comes in 7th selling 10,665 units.

6. Maruti Suzuki Baleno | The Maruti Suzuki Baleno took a beating coming in from 3rd place in July to 6th in August with a sale of 10,742 units.

5. Hyundai Creta | The Hyundai Creta now comes 5th with a sale of 11,758 units also making it Hyundai’s best-selling car for August.

4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire | Next is the only sedan on the list with a total sale of 13,629 units in August.

3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR | The WagonR managed to fall, sitting now at 3rd place selling 13,770 units.

2. Maruti Suzuki Alto | July’s best-seller, the Alto now sits in second position with 14,307 units sold.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift| And finally at the top, with a big jump from fifth position in July, the Swift made sales of 14,869 units in August.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai #Kia Motors #Maruti Suzuki #Technology

