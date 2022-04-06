In pics | Tata Motors unveils its CURVV electric SUV concept

Moneycontrol News

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new electric vehicle concept – CURVV – in India on April 6. The CURVV concept introduces a dynamic and modern SUV typology with a futuristic design and "exhilarating performance". (Source: Tata Motors)Like the Nexon EV, the CURVV features a sloping roofline and coupé-like design. Curvv EV will be placed above the Nexon, making it the first mid-size electric SUV in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. The production version is scheduled to be launched in 2024. (Source: Tata Motors)New promise, new design, new ‘thought’ put together in Curvv, said Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. "With the concept Curvv, we now enter the Generation 2 EV architecture which will further enhance the adoption of EVs in India by overcoming the current barriers" Chandra said at the launch. (Source: Tata Motors)The exterior has a charismatic presence with a raised ride height, tough cladding and dynamic proportions. The large offset of the front and rear fenders gives a sense of power on the wheels. (Source: Tata Motors)In terms of profile, the floating bonnet allows air flow to channel underneath, exiting through triangular features further up the surface. The wheels also have aero blade inserts to close up the open area and allow better airflow across the surfaces, and diamond turned finished surfaces give a high graphical contrast. (Source: Tata Motors)With an inherently expressive design, Tata Motors believes the CURVV concept will appeal the new age progressive customers who are ahead of the curve and will appreciate their different design approach. The production version of the Tata CURVV EV is expected to launch in 2024. (Source: Tata Motors)