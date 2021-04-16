In Pics | Super-futuristic Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the EQS electric sedan. With a drag coefficient of just 0.20, this car is even more slippery than the Tesla Model S. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

Design wise first, the EQS stays largely similar to the EQS vision concept that debuted back in 2019. The hood is wide and short and the roofline is what Mercedes describes as a ‘one-bow roofline’. This means a side view of the car looks like the roof spreads from the front right to the tailgate in one smooth curved line. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

The front grille is no grille at all, but is a nice shiny black flanked by a pair of angular LED headlamps. This in turn is connected by a LED strip above the “grille”. The hood of the car extends all the way to the side and forms the front wheel arches, and this is designed to be opened only when servicing. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

At the rear, is a strange set of LED tail lamps complete with a connected light strip again. The doors are frameless and also feature flush door handles to give it that smooth feeling. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

The EQS will be initially available in two variants – EQS 450 and EQS 580. While both variants feature a 107.8 kWh battery pack, the 45.0 gets a rear-mounted motor capable of producing 334 PS of power and 458 Nm of torque and the 580 gets electric motors at both ends and produce combined output of 523 PS and 856 Nm. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

Sprint times will vary, too. The EQS 450 will be able to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds while the EQS 580 will complete that run in 4.3 seconds. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

Of course, true to Mercedes’ style, there will be a Mercedes-AMG variant of the EQS sedan later in the year. It will run the same motor setup as the 580, but the company says the total power output will be more than 700 PS. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

On the inside, the EQS gets the new Hyperscreen designed by the company. This is a huge curved glass panel that spans the length of the dashboard. It houses three full-colour screens: one instrument cluster for the driver, one touchscreen infotainment and air con control unit in the centre and one touchscreen unit for the front passenger. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)

It will also get the latest MBUX system capable of connected car tech as well as conversational speech recognition. OTA updates will come standard allowing customers to download even a tighter turning radius feature for the rear-wheel steering system. (Image source: Mercedes-Benz)