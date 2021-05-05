In Pics | Skoda unveils 4th-gen Fabia with various new updates

Skoda has just unveiled the fourth-gen Fabia hatchback and it comes with not only new looks, but a new platform and better tech.

The 2021 Fabia features a whole list of updates starting with the platform. It is now underpinned by the MQB-A0 platform giving the hatchback bigger dimensions than before.

The Fabia is now 111 mm longer at 4,108mm and 48mm wider at 1,780mm. The wheelbase, too, has gone up to 2,564 mm allowing for better cabin space.

As for the design, the Fabia gets a new hexagonal grille and sleeker LED headlamps. The rear receives a two-part LED tail light setup. Overall the hatchback looks sleeker than before with a tweaked bumper and smooth lines flowing gracefully from the front to the rear.

In terms of the powertrain, the Skoda Fabia will five engine options to choose from, a 1-litre naturally aspirated unit in two states of tune, one 1-litre turbo unit that produces 110 PS and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of 150 PS of power.

These also come with different transmission choices - a 5-speed manual for the small engines, a choice of manual and 6-speed DSG for the smaller turbocharged unit and a 7-speed DSG for the range topper.

On the inside, the Fabia gets new tech as well. there is a new optional 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, dual-zone climate control, LED ambient lighting and even central air vents for the rear passengers.

Safety tech includes predictive cruise control, park assist, traffic jam assist, lane keep assist and a whole list of others including ABS, ESC, EBD, airbags, etc.