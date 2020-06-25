In pics | Segway Inc to halt production of Segway PT; here’s a look at celebrities, police and tourists using the personal transporter

Segway announced its decision to end production of its two-wheeled balancing personal transporter, popular with tourists and police officers but perhaps best known for its high-profile crashes. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/16 Segway Inc to stop production of its iconic two-wheeled personal transporter (PT) vehicle that gained popularity among tourists and some police forces. On June 23 the company announced the halt of its hyped self-balancing scooter production and will stop manufacturing in its New Hampshire facility on July 15, laying off 21 employees. The decision came in based on the economics as it made only 1.5 percent of the company’s revenue last year. While it gained popularity worldwide, it also accounted for a number of accidents and crashes. The company’s former President died after driving the Segway PT off a cliff in 2009. Recently, in India during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai police started patrolling the city on Segways to ensure security preparedness and safety of officials while maintaining social distancing. The company will now focus on its newer products. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 Police officers patrol on Segway as men wearing protective face masks run along the promenade at Marine Drive, after authorities eased lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, June 12. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 Julia Cottingham tries out a Segway at Science Museum Oklahoma, June 1, 2020, in Oklahoma City as the museum reopens with limited capacity and social distancing requirements. Employees are required to wear masks and guests are encouraged to wear masks. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) 4/16 A security guard wearing a mask and riding a Segway patrols the Penn Square Mall as it reopens in Oklahoma City. Segway says it will end production of its namesake two-wheeled balancing personal transporter, popular with tourists and police officers but perhaps best known for its high-profile crashes. The company, founded in 1999 by inventor Dean Kamen, will retire the Segway PT on July 15. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) 5/16 Indian Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan using Segway two-wheeled personal transporter. (Image: Twitter) 6/16 Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rides a Segway on the stage of Indian dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Image: Twitter) 7/16 Singer Justin Timberlake rides a Segway human transporter during the finale with co-host Seann William Scott at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards which were taped in Los Angeles May 31, 2003. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 British actor and comedian Ricky Gervais rides a 'Segway' on stage during a photocall for his upcoming show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, at the Edinburgh Playhouse in Scotland August 25, 2009. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 Malta Police officers use Segway PT, two-wheeled self-balancing scooters, on patrol outside the Presidential Palace in Valletta, Malta, March 26, 2018. (Image: Reuters) 10/16 Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 Former Polish President Lech Walesa is hit by a camera man on a Segway personal transporter after pushing the first domino block on the corner of the Reichstag Gate in Berlin November 9, 2009, during celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. (Image: Reuters) 12/16 People ride Segway scooters in central Washington, US, March 8, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 A security patrol on a Segway passes in front of the Olympic rings at Centennial Olympic Park days before the phased reopening of businesses and restaurants from COVID-19 restrictions in Atlanta, Georgia, US April 21. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 Senior citizen Ginny Ruffner rides a Segway and uses the new drive-thru option at the Ballard Farmers' Market which reopened Sunday with new safety measures as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Seattle, Washington, US April 19. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Tourists ride on Segway through a street in central Prague, Czech Republic, July 19, 2016. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 England's Nick Compton rides a Segway after rain washed out the first day of the ANZ Series First Test match between New Zealand and England, March 6, 2013. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:43 pm