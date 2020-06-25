In pics | Segway Inc to halt production of Segway PT; here’s a look at celebrities, police and tourists using the personal transporter

Segway Inc to stop production of its iconic two-wheeled personal transporter (PT) vehicle that gained popularity among tourists and some police forces. On June 23 the company announced the halt of its hyped self-balancing scooter production and will stop manufacturing in its New Hampshire facility on July 15, laying off 21 employees. The decision came in based on the economics as it made only 1.5 percent of the company’s revenue last year. While it gained popularity worldwide, it also accounted for a number of accidents and crashes. The company’s former President died after driving the Segway PT off a cliff in 2009. Recently, in India during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai police started patrolling the city on Segways to ensure security preparedness and safety of officials while maintaining social distancing. The company will now focus on its newer products. (Image: Reuters)