In Pics | Safest cars in India as per Global NCAP crash tests

Surely everyone thinks of safety when buying their car. In addition to all the safety features that a car mandatorily come with, manufacturers also go ahead and add some more features so as to cut down on fatalities as much as possible. Here are the top-10 cars that safety watchdog Global NCAP has considered to be the safest in India so far.
Mahindra XUV300 | 5 stars | The Mahindra XUV300 got the best crash rating from Global NCAP with five stars for adult occupancy and four stars for child protection. In addition to the mandatory requirements, the higher variants also get seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, fog lamps at both ends and front parking sensors.
Tata Altroz | 5 stars | The Tata Altroz also gets five stars for adult occupancy but only three stars for child protection. The Altroz is still the safest hatchback tested, however and gets two airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors as standard across the range.
Tata Nexon | 5 stars | The Tata Nexon is India’s first five-star crash tested car. This is for adult occupancy however, and child occupant protection is rated at three stars.
Mahindra Marazzo | 4 stars | Gaining four stars from Global NCAP, the Marazzo is the first India-made MPV competing against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which features a little lower in the list.
Volkwagen Polo | 4 stars | The Volkswagen Polo managed to get a four-star adult occupant protection score back in 2014 and has since gotten safer thanks to the mandatory safety norms. Child protection was also rated at three stars despite the lac of isofix mounts which, again, have been included in the new Polo.
Tata Tiago / Tigor | 4 stars | The Tata Tiago and Tigor were both awarded four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child protection. However, at Rs 4.6 lakh the Tiago is the cheapest car to get a four-star rating.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | 4 stars | The leader in the automobile space in India, Maruti Suzuki finally brings in the Vitara Brezza with a four-star rating for adult occupancy, but only two stars for child protection.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | 3 stars | The second car from Maruti Suzuki on the list, the Ertiga scored three stars for adult occupancy. The car also managed to get three stars for child protection.
Ford Aspire | 3 stars | Back in 2017, even without ABS and seat-belt pre-tensioners, the Ford Aspire managed to get three stars for adult protection. However, child protection came in only at two stars.
Renault Duster | 3 stars | The Renualt Duster comes in last in our list with three stars back in 2017 for the model with a driver’s side airbag. The current Duster however gets dual front airbags even as standard. When tested, child occupant protection was rated at two stars.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:22 pm