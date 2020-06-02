In Pics | Porsche unveils 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design limited edition

The Heritage Design edition will be a limited special edition model with just 992 units being manufactured. The company said the Targa was chosen because it is “the most emotional derivative of the 911 range.”
A short while after launching the Porsche 911 Targa models in India, Porsche has unveiled the Heritage Design edition of the 911 Targa 4S. This is one of four classic special edition models from the company’s Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. (Image source: Porsche)
The Heritage Design edition will be a limited special edition model with just 992 units being manufactured. The company said the Targa was chosen because it is “the most emotional derivative of the 911 range." (Image source: Porsche)
Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Director Boris Apenbrink said, “Everyone recognises a Targa at first glance, so we decided this was the best basis for the first Heritage Design model.” (Image source: Porsche)
In terms of design, the Targa remains the same as the standard model, but it gets all of the aesthetics that speak of a time much older. Inspired by the 1950s and 1960s Porsches, the Targa gets the exclusive cherry raid paint with the Porsche logo in its original font. (Image source: Porsche)
The white lollipop sticker on the sides, too, hark back to the early models and the numbers can be chosen by the customers. Brake callipers have been painted black because there were no reds and yellows back then either. (Image source: Porsche)
On the inside too, changes have been made. The upholstery is now red leather and the seats are corduroy, just like the original 356. (Image source: Porsche)
In terms of other models, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is expected to launch three more special editions that hark back to different times in Porsche’s history. But according to Apenbrink, it could take another two years for the next car to keep the exclusivity. (Image source: Porsche)
The limited edition Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design will be priced at 1,36,643 pounds, or about Rs 1.29 crore. (Image source: Porsche)
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 03:02 pm