In Pics: Most expensive bikes you can buy in India today

The premium motorcycle market in India is not something to be scoffed at. While we are not as big as most other markets out there, Indian motorcycle enthusiasts with deep pockets still exist. Now, if it were not for the BS-VI norms that came into effect back in April 2020, we would have had some more expensive bikes on the market. But until those updates come along, here’s what we have.

BMW M 1000 RR | Rs 42 lakh | The M 1000 RR is BMW’s first M model motorcycle in India. It gets a 999cc inline four capable of pelting out 209 PS of power and 113 nm of torque. To keep all of this in control, you get a whole list of rider aids and even M winglets on the front fairing to keep the bike from flying off the ground.

Indian Springfield Dark Horse | Rs 28.57 lakh | The Springfield Dark Horse gets an absolutely massive 1,890cc V Twin engine with torque figures that go up to 171 Nm.

Honda Gold Wing | Rs 27.76 lakh | The Gold Wing’s engine too is a big 1,833cc mil but this one is a flat six. This means a power figure of 123 PS and 170 Nm of torque.

BMW R 1250 RT | Rs 22.50 lakh | The R 1250 RT is a sport tourer with a 1,254cc boxer twin that churns out 136 PS of power and 143 Nm of torque.

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure | Rs 22.35 lakh | The R 1250 GS Adventure is the top-spec ADV from BMW’s stable. It gets the same engine that churns out 136 PS and 143 Nm.

Kawasaki Z H2 | Rs 21.90 lakh | The Z H2 with its 998cc inline four is just as powerful as the M 1000 RR but at half the cost. Its supercharged engine churns out 200 PS of power and 137 Nm of torque.

BMW S 1000 XR | Rs 21.31 lakh | You are going to see a lot of BMWs on this list. The S 1000 XR gets a 999cc inline four capable of 163 PS of power and 114 Nm of torque.

BMW R 1250 GS | Rs 20.45 lakh | And then we have the R 1250 GS which is the standard variant of the Adventure. While it is the same engine as the Adventure the parts used are not as premium.

BMW R18 | Rs 19.90 lakh | The R18 is a cruiser bike coming out of BMW’s stable. It features a massive 1,802cc air and oil-cooled boxer engine that churns out 91 PS of power. The torque on the other hand is rated at a fat 158 Nm peak.

BMW S 1000 RR | Rs 19.50 lakh | This little sportbike is another top-of-the-line pocket rocket that will find itself at home on the tracks. It gets a 999cc inline four that churns out 207 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. Not a very big difference from the M model but the M 1000 RR does get a boat load of premium quality parts.