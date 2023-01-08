In Pics | MG Motor India to roll out all-new Hector SUV at the Auto Expo 2023

1/6

Moneycontrol News

MG Motor India is gearing up to unveil the next-gen Hector SUV on January 9, 2023 at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. The company will also be announcing the price of the new variant during the biennial automotive show.Positioned as India's most tech-loaded car in its segment, the new Hector will be equipped with India’s largest 14” HD portrait infotainment system. Additionally, it will boast of having more than 75 Connected Car Features​.Just like the previous edition, this model will continue to be powered by 1.5 litre petrol and 2.0 diesel engines.While MG will be announcing pricing for the Hector and Hector Plus facelift on January 11 at the Auto Expo 2023, the auto-maker had hinted that it will be priced slightly higher than the current generation, which was available in the range of Rs 14.15 lakh to 20.11 lakh.​Incidentally, MG Hector was the first-ever product from MG Motor India when it made its debut here back in 2019. The 5-seater SUV will be taking on Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, among others.Some of the features on offer are - Walk Away Lock/Approach Unlock, new LED connected blade tail lamps, new intelligent turn indicator, Anti-Theft immobilization through iSMART, Panoramic sunroof with new touchscreen controls, Digital key with key sharing, Group Travelling mode, Multi Language turn by turn voice guidance. It also has other features ADAS Autonomous Level 2 with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)​.