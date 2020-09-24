MG Gloster unveiled and open for bookings: Everything you need to know

First the powertrain options. The MG Gloster will be available with two diesel engines. The first is a 2-litre turbo capable of producing 163 PS and 375 Nm. The second is a bi-turbo 2-litre engine churning out 218 PS and 480 Nm. Transmission is handled by an 8-speed automatic for both options. But the bigger engine gets 4-wheel drive with shift-on-the-fly tech.