MG Gloster unveiled and open for bookings: Everything you need to know

The Gloster is the first full-size SUV to come to India from British manufacturer MG, and will be available in a variety of trim levels and 2 seating options. Moneycontrol News MG has finally unveiled the new MG Gloster and has even opened up bookings for the car at Rs 1 lakh. The Gloster is the first full-size SUV to come to India from British manufacturer MG, and will be available in a variety of trim levels and 2 seating options. First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Gloster is dimensionally bigger than the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. But what sets it apart are its features. First the powertrain options. The MG Gloster will be available with two diesel engines. The first is a 2-litre turbo capable of producing 163 PS and 375 Nm. The second is a bi-turbo 2-litre engine churning out 218 PS and 480 Nm. Transmission is handled by an 8-speed automatic for both options. But the bigger engine gets 4-wheel drive with shift-on-the-fly tech. As for the features, the Gloster gets a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, powered seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and a host of other functions as well as MG’s iSmart connected car tech. The MG Gloster however, also becomes the first premium SUV in India to receive L1 autonomy. Essentially semi-autonomous, the Gloster packs in features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, front collision warning and hands-free parking. Other safety features include six airbags, a 360 degree camera, ABS, traction control, hill-start assist and hill descent control. The Gloster gets four trim levels – Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy. While the entry-level Super is available only in a 7-seat layout, the Sharp and Savvy trims get a 6-seat layout with captain seats in the middle row. The Sharp trim on the other hand can be had in either option. First Published on Sep 24, 2020 05:29 pm