In pics | Mahindra unveils its XUV 400 Formula E-dition race car

Mahindra brings its Gen3 Formula E race car in the ongoing 9th season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, for the first home-race at the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix on February 11
One of the founding teams in the world’s first all-electric street racing series, Mahindra unveiled its Gen3 XUV 400 Formula E
dition race car. The race begins on February 11 at 3 pm (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)
Pictured is driver Lucas di Grassi in Mahindra car at the ongoing 9th season of the Formula E Championship. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)
Driver Oliver Rowland in Mahindra car. Rowland is an established and respected single-seater champion and Formula E race winner. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)
Mahindra Racing is the only Indian team to compete in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the world’s first all-electric street racing series. (Photographer: Lou Johnson | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)
Mahindra Racing's squad was the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating. (Photographer: Jamie Sheldrick | Event: Hyderabad ePrix I Image Source: Mahindra Group)