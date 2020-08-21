172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|in-pics-mahindra-thar-aftermarket-grille-options-rendered-5738021.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Mahindra Thar aftermarket grille options rendered

The Mahindra Thar’s stock grille seemed more of an afterthought on an otherwise beautifully designed SUV.

Moneycontrol News
Mahindra Just unveiled the all-new Thar offroad SUV and it has gained a lot of traction already. However, there is one design element that had fans cringing and that is of the grille.

The Mahindra Thar’s stock grille seemed more of an afterthought on an otherwise beautifully designed SUV. And the reason for this could be the lawsuit that FCA filed on Mahindra station that the Roxor’s front-end was similar to that of the Jeep Wrangler.

Auto news publisher, Vroomhead, went ahead and helped us imagine four design styles that could make the Thar look much better. This first one is essentially a scaled down version of the classic 7-slat grille complete with two-tone body and black finish. (Image source: Vroomhead)

This one was created to more resemble the grille on the Roxor, Mahindra’s non-road legal variant of the Thar that FCA had a problem with. (Image source: Vroomhead)

This render has a grille that looks more Jeep-ish than and features a larger grille with the black finish extending all the way around the headlamp units. (Image source: Vroomhead)

Finally, a scaled up version of the previous grille but this time with black cladding surrounding the main grille. (Image source: Vroomhead)

The Mahindra Thar gets two engine options – a 2-litre mStallion petrol and an mHawk 2.2-litre diesel with a 4X4 powertrain as standard. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic. The Thar is scheduled for a launch on October 2.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra Thar #Slideshow #Technology

