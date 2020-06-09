In Pics | Lockdown blues: Vehicles that have been delayed due to COVID-19

Honda WR-V | The Honda City was not the only car from Honda’s stable to be delayed. The Honda WR-V is now expected to be launched only in July. But thanks to the delay, we also get more details about the SUV. The most obvious upgrade will be the car’s BS-VI compliance. But we are expecting a lot of changes to the exteriors of the car as well. Other updates will include LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps as well. The grille is going to be larger too. The inside may not see many changes save for the addition of a larger touchscreen infotainment system.