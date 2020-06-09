In Pics | Lockdown blues: Vehicles that have been delayed due to COVID-19

While a lot of cars and bikes did make it to the market, there were some that just didn’t fly. Here is a list of the vehicles we were waiting for, but still didn’t get to see thanks to the lockdown Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 With the lockdown firmly in place in India after March 24, auto manufacturers had to launch products a little differently this time, that is, without the usual fanfare and media showings that usually come alongside a launch. But while a lot of cars and bikes did make it to the market, there were some that just didn’t fly. Here is a list of the vehicles we were waiting for, but still didn’t get to see thanks to the lockdown. 2/9 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol | Maruti Suzuki showcased this crossover at the 2020 Auto Expo, just a short while before the lockdown came into effect. The launch, too, was scheduled for March-April, but the company had to push those plans ahead. There are reports now, however, that bookings for the S-Cross have unofficially begun. The new petrol engine is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid that produces 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of peak torque. 3/9 Hyundai Tucson | The Hyundai Tucson facelift is expected to be launched in the next few days and will also be the company’s first launch after the lockdown. The launch was expected to happen sometime in April and was pushed forward. The SUV will get two trim levels and both petrol and diesel engine options. The two-litre petrol will make 150 PS/192 Nm while the 2-litre turbo-diesel will be capable of churning out 182 PS and 400 Nm. The top-spec trim, the GLS, will also get an all-wheel-drive. 4/9 Renault Duster Turbo | With turbo-petrols becoming more liked in the country, Renault is bringing us the Duster with a turbo-petrol engine. The engine itself has already come to India on the Nissan Kicks. The new HR13DDT is a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine capable of producing 153 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of peak torque. This new variant could help boost sales of the Renault in India by targeting more performance based buyers. 5/9 Honda City | Probably one of the most awaited cars during the pandemic was the Honda City. Now with restrictions easing, we can start looking forward to the launch of this sedan as well. The new-gen Honda City is expected to be sold alongside its current-gen sibling, and while the prices of the new car are expected to be substantially higher thanks all the new features, the older model could see a slight decrease in pricing. 6/9 Honda WR-V | The Honda City was not the only car from Honda’s stable to be delayed. The Honda WR-V is now expected to be launched only in July. But thanks to the delay, we also get more details about the SUV. The most obvious upgrade will be the car’s BS-VI compliance. But we are expecting a lot of changes to the exteriors of the car as well. Other updates will include LED DRLs, LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps as well. The grille is going to be larger too. The inside may not see many changes save for the addition of a larger touchscreen infotainment system. 7/9 Tata Gravitas | The Tata Gravitas has already been delayed for a while now and the lockdown may have pushed it further. There are reports suggesting that the Gravitas SUV could be launched during the festive season, but for now, there are spy images of camouflaged SUV after the lockdown that have come to the surface. While most of the lines and creases are very close to the model showcased earlier, the test-mule has smaller sized wheels. Expect the Gravitas to be powered by the two-litre Kryotec diesel engine that also does duty on the Harrier. Also expect the 168 PS/350 Nm figures to change slightly. 8/9 Mercedes Benz EQC | The most anticipated car from Mercedes’ stable in India perhaps may have been the EQC electric SUV. This was supposed to happen in April, but the coronavirus has caused Mercedes-Benz to postpone these plans indefinitely. The company had also introduced the EQ sub-brand earlier this year. The EQC will be the company’s first SUV in the electric space in India. It gets an 80 kWh li-ion battery pack powering an electric motor that produces 402 PS and 765 Nm. Mercedes also claims that the EQC will be capable of doing close to 400 km on a single charge. 9/9 Citroen C5 Aircross | Citroen has been trying to enter the Indian market for a while now and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the French brand’s entry even further. While it was initially expected to reach Indian shores by August, the Citroen C5 Aircross is now expected only in early 2021. The C5 Aircross will be Citroen’s maiden entry into our market and will compete with the Jeep Compass and Skoda Karoq. The car is expected to be brought in via the completely knocked down (CKD) route and an asking price of around Rs 25 lakh is expected. First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:02 pm