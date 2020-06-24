App
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Mongabay

In Pics | Kia shows off its next-gen Carnival MPV; likely to reach India by 2021

the Kia Carnival will get a new design overall for its 2021 look. This is expected to bring it in line with the rest of the Kia SUV designs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Just a few days ago, Kia teased an image of the next-gen Kia Carnival and the first images are already out.
Just a few days ago, Kia teased an image of the next-gen Kia Carnival and the first images are already out.

The images only reveal the exterior of the car, but it does show that the car will have a lot more road presence.
The images only reveal the exterior of the car, but it does show that the car will have a lot more road presence.

For example, the Kia Carnival will get a new design overall for its 2021 look. This is expected to bring it in line with the rest of the Kia SUV designs.
For example, the Kia Carnival will get a new design overall for its 2021 look. This is expected to bring it in line with the rest of the Kia SUV designs.

It gets a new angular design and a nicer stance than the outgoing’s rounded, smooth lines. The Carnival gets the signature tiger nose grille in a diamond pattern with chrome accents. The high beam headlamp clusters are placed in the corners of the grille while the low beams flank the sides. The DRL gets a new shape too.
It gets a new angular design and a nicer stance than the outgoing’s rounded, smooth lines. The Carnival gets the signature tiger nose grille in a diamond pattern with chrome accents. The high beam headlamp clusters are placed in the corners of the grille while the low beams flank the sides. The DRL gets a new shape too.

The rear of the Carnival sees a lot of changes as well. There is a large LED lightbar that connect the tail lamps. Above that, a chrome strip runs all the way to the chrome on the C Pillar. The A, B and D pillars get a black finish to achieve what Kia is calling an island roof.
The rear of the Carnival sees a lot of changes as well. There is a large LED lightbar that connect the tail lamps. Above that, a chrome strip runs all the way to the chrome on the C Pillar. The A, B and D pillars get a black finish to achieve what Kia is calling an island roof.

The Kia Carnival gets a longer wheel base and new 19-inch dual tone alloy wheels. Details of the interiors haven’t been released but spy pics tell us to expect a new dashboard design with a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual sunroof setup an multiple seating configurations. (Image from the current-gen Carnival for reference)
The Kia Carnival gets a longer wheel base and new 19-inch dual tone alloy wheels. Details of the interiors haven’t been released but spy pics tell us to expect a new dashboard design with a digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment system, dual sunroof setup an multiple seating configurations. (Image from the current-gen Carnival for reference)

The new Kia Carnival is expected to launch in the Korean market in coming months. In India, however, the third-gen MPV was only just launched and the new-gen Carnival isn’t expected till 2021.
The new Kia Carnival is expected to launch in the Korean market in coming months. In India, however, the third-gen MPV was only just launched and the new-gen Carnival isn’t expected till 2021.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #Auto #Kia #Kia Carnival #Technology

