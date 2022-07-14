In Pics | Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan Ioniq 6

Hyundai Motor launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, on July 14. The South Korean automaker is betting the Ioniq 6 will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. (Image: Hyundai Motor via Reuters)

The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12 percent of the global EV market. (Image: Hyundai Motor)

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) is the innovative feature of IONIQ 6 that allows you to plug in electrical devices and appliances into the power outlet from inside or outside of your car. General electric power (230V/120V) is provided inside and outside, and you can use 3.6kVA for 230V power devices and 1.9kVA for 120V power devices. (Image: Hyundai Motor)

The Ioniq 6 will be priced in the range of 55 million won ($41,949.51) to 65 million won for the South Korean market. (Image: Hyundai Motor via Reuters)

The Hyundai electric sedan will have a driving range of about 610 kilometres (380 miles), around 30 percent more than the Ioniq 5 crossover. (Image: Hyundai Motor)

With the ultra-fast 800V battery system, you can charge 10 percent to 80 percent capacity in under 18 minutes. (Image: Hyundai Motor)

From the efficient standard battery to the extensive long-range battery, top speed is the same at 185km/h. (Image: Hyundai Motor via Reuters)

Ioniq 6 presents a special user experience of interacting with you by illuminating 4 pixel lights with distinctive colors and motions on the steering wheel to display status of the vehicle. (Image: Hyundai Motor)

The Ioniq 6 will be available in South Korea this year and the United States market launch is expected in the first quarter of next year. (Image: Hyundai Motor)