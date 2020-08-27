In Pics | Honda launches Hornet 2.0 - check pictures, price and availability

Here are all the details you need to know about the Honda Hornet 2.0. Swaraj Baggonkar The Hornet is priced at Rs 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The bike will be available from early September onwards. The bike will be available in four colour options – Black, Grey, Blue and Red (Image: Honda) The Honda Hornet is powered by 184.4cc engine delivering peak power of 12.7 kW. The earlier Hornet was powered by a 160cc engine generating max power of 11.1kW. (Image: Honda) The Hornet is slightly longer than the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS and the TVS Apache RTR 200 at 2047mm. Though other details like height and width are nearly similar to its peers. The Hornet’s ground clearance is lesser than the Apache. (Image: Honda) The single cylinder engine is mated to a five speed gearbox. The Hornet’s fuel tank capacity is 12 litre while its kerb weight is 142kg which makes it lighter than its competition. (Image: Honda) The bike is equipped with dual, petal disc brakes with single channel anti-lock braking system. There is a monoshock rear suspension. Both tyres are tubeless and are fitted with disc brakes. There is the option of hazard switch too (Image: Honda) The bike comes with a fully digital negative liquid crystal meter that comes with customizable brightness. It displays information like gear position indicator, service due indicator and battery voltmeter that (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels) (Image: Honda) A PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture to provide greater performance and superior efficiency, HMSI said. Honda is offering 3+3 year warranty on the Hornet. (Image: Honda) The Hornet 200 will compete against the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS, Pulsar 200RS, Pulsar 220F, TVS Apache RTR 200, Hero XPulse 200. (Image: Honda) First Published on Aug 27, 2020 03:57 pm