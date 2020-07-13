App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Here's a look at the newly launched MG Hector Plus

Here's how MG's latest offering Hector Plus looks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
MG Motor finally launched the 6-seater variant of their well-performing Hector SUV, the Hector Plus.
1/8

MG Motor finally launched the 6-seater variant of their well-performing Hector SUV, the Hector Plus.

Safety is also what MG strives towards and including ABS with EBD, the company has added 25+ safety features that come standard with the Hector Plus like 360 degree, camera, hill hold, ESP, cornering fog lamp and ISOFIX child seat anchors and six airbags.
2/8

Safety is also what MG strives towards and including ABS with EBD, the company has added 25+ safety features that come standard with the Hector Plus like 360 degree, camera, hill hold, ESP, cornering fog lamp and ISOFIX child seat anchors and six airbags.

The MG Hector Plus is available in four variants for each engine option. Prices start at Rs 13,48,800 (ex-showroom, pan India). It is worth mentioning, however, that these are introductory prices and will only be available till August 13.
3/8

The MG Hector Plus is available in four variants for each engine option. Prices start at Rs 13,48,800 (ex-showroom, pan India). It is worth mentioning, however, that these are introductory prices and will only be available till August 13.

Bookings for the Hector Plus had already begun earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 50,000.
4/8

Bookings for the Hector Plus had already begun earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

On the outside, there are some changes. The Plus is just a tad bit longer by 65 mm owing to new bumpers both at the front and the back. There is a new grille and new headlamp design. The DRLs also get tweaked around as do the tail lights.
5/8

On the outside, there are some changes. The Plus is just a tad bit longer by 65 mm owing to new bumpers both at the front and the back. There is a new grille and new headlamp design. The DRLs also get tweaked around as do the tail lights.

Powering the new Hector Plus are the same engine options from the Hector. It gets a 2-litre diesel capable of producing 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of producing 143 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission is handled by a manual transmission while the petrol gets a dual-clutch automatic as an option.
6/8

Powering the new Hector Plus are the same engine options from the Hector. It gets a 2-litre diesel capable of producing 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol capable of producing 143 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission is handled by a manual transmission while the petrol gets a dual-clutch automatic as an option.

The biggest difference however, is the addition of the third row of seats. The Hector Plus gets a 2+2+2 seating configuration. There are captain seats in the middle row for more comfort while the two seats at the rear, the company says, can comfortably seat two children, making the Hector Plus a comfortable family car.
7/8

The biggest difference however, is the addition of the third row of seats. The Hector Plus gets a 2+2+2 seating configuration. There are captain seats in the middle row for more comfort while the two seats at the rear, the company says, can comfortably seat two children, making the Hector Plus a comfortable family car.

The i-SMART connected car tech has also been updated. It comes with 55+ plus features including a new ‘Chit-Chat’ feature allowing you to talk to your car.
8/8

The i-SMART connected car tech has also been updated. It comes with 55+ plus features including a new 'Chit-Chat' feature allowing you to talk to your car.

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 03:16 pm

tags #Auto #MG Hector Plus #MG Motor #Slideshow #Technology

