In Pics | Here's a look at the new Audi Q5 SUV that may launch in India next year

The new Audi Q5 is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year internationally. For India, however, the SUV is only expected next year. Here are some Audi Q5 images: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Audi just unveiled the mid-cycle update for the Q5 SUV. The new styling now brings it closer to the rest of the lineup. 2/8 The new SUV takes its styling cues from a lot of other Audi cars. For example, the grille is more like the Q8 that launched recently. It is wider and flatter and the bumpers too are refreshed to look sharper and more chiselled with a larger set of air intakes. 3/8 The headlamps and tail lamps on the new Q5 is the most important update, however. The headlamps feature an all new LED DRL structure and while LED is standard across variants, Matrix LED is an optional extra. 4/8 The tail lights on the other hand now come with OLED tech which basically means a lot more fluid tail lamps. More of a wow factor than a functional setup, the tail lights play a small startup or shut down 'animation' when you lock or unlock the car and a different pattern works when using the car in dynamic mode. This however, can also be customised if a customer decides to do so before purchasing the car. 5/8 On the inside, Audi offers a petrol and a diesel motor for the global market. For India, however, the 2-litre TFSI petrol that is currently on the A6 is expected. In its current form, the motor makes 245 PS of power and 370 Nm of torque. 6/8 Audi will also make the a mild-hybrid allowing for better fuel economy. A 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox will power all four wheels with the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. 7/8 On the inside, visual changes are kept minimal. The SUV gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit which the company claims is about 10 times faster than the previous system. Connected Car tech and Amazon Alexa are also part of the deal. The central console that rested on the transmission tunnel too have been removed. 8/8 Rivals for the Q5 include the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the BMW X3. First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:30 pm