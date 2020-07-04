In Pics | Here's a hands-on look at Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe sports car

To power the C63 is a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 476 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of torque. All of this is transmitted via a 9G-Tronic to the rear giving you one hell of a driving dynamic.
We managed to get our hands on the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe right on time for the weekend and just before the restrictions tightened up again.
Design-wise, the coupe gets the usual, swept back roofline, long hood and two doors for all four passengers. But as a 2020 Mercedes C63 Coupe, it gets an all new panamericana grille, matrix LED headlamps and a redesigned front that makes it look more aggressive.
To power the C63 is a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that churns out 476 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of torque. All of this is transmitted via a 9G-Tronic to the rear giving you one hell of a driving dynamic. This engine was handcrafted by a man called Luca Profetto.
The ride quality can be customised too from Comfort, Slippery, Sport and Sport+. Then there is ‘Individual’ which basically means custom and it allows you to change various settings to the way you like it.
On the inside, the C63 gets a lot of luxury too. The seats can be adjusted for height, distance from the steering wheel, recline and underthigh support along with adjustable lumbar support.
The rear however is sort of a mixed bag. Because of the sloping roof, taller people will end up touching their heads, but there is enough room for your knees so you can slide down a bit in rear seat. That’s after you get into the back though because, expectedly, it is a squeeze.
The C63 Coupe is an absolute hoot to drive. Combined with the rear wheel drive and the huge amount of torque available, you’ll find yourself sliding around corners in no time. But it is a driver’s car. The C63 definitely has the ability to turn heads if that’s the only thing you are looking for, but it demands to be driven hard and fast.
First Published on Jul 4, 2020 04:25 pm