In Pics | These are the 10 best-selling sedans of August 2020

Even with the current pandemic, sales on most of these sedan managed to grow when compared on a year-on-year basis. Moneycontrol News Auto industry in India is shedding its COVID fatigue and is witnessing an uptick in demand. While hatchbacks were ahead of the pack, sedans did pretty well too. And Maruti Suzuki leads the charge once again, by a huge margin as well. On the bright side, even with the current pandemic, sales on most of these sedan managed to grow when compared on a year-on-year basis. Maruti Suzuki Dzire | With a sale of 13,629 units, Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling sedan, the Dzire managed to register a slight growth of 3 percent. Honda Amaze | Selling 3,684 units, the Honda Amaze may not have grown from the 4,535 units sold in August, last year, but it is a step up on a month-on-month comparison. Hyundai Aura | Hyundai managed to sell 3,228 units of their Aura sedan. Their best-selling sedan this month managed to clock only 1,316 sales in August last year, giving it a total growth of 145 percent. Honda City | Sales of the Honda City grew by 44 percent from 1,593 units in August, 2019 to 2,299 units in 2020. Hyundai Verna | The Hyundai Verna was the company’s best-selling sedan back in August 2019 with a sale of 1,597 units. This year, it is was beaten by Aura, but still managed a growth of 26 percent to sell 2,015 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | Sales for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, unfortunately fell this year to 1,223 units falling behind even the S-Cross. Tata Tigor | Sales for the Tata Tigor have grown by 22 percent to 1,016 units from August, 2019’s 833 units. Skoda Rapid | The Skoda Rapid managed to sell 697 units last month, a decline of just 12 percent over August 2019’s 791 units. Toyota Yaris | With 438 units sold in August, 2020, sales of the Toyota Yaris grew by 104 percent from 215 units in August, 2019. Ford Aspire | And finally, with a sale of 521 units in August, 2019, sales of the Ford Aspire fell by 17 percent to 431 units last month. First Published on Sep 4, 2020 03:35 pm